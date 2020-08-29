Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices market.

The global single use ophthalmic surgical devices market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2026. Increasing in number of ophthalmic complications such as myopia, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and others is expected to drive the market. Preference of single use instruments over reusable devices for eye surgery is growing at a significant pace. Single use ophthalmic surgical instruments provide safety and are available in wide range of shapes and sizes, which helps in optimizing accuracy in surgical procedures. In addition, single use devices aid in minimizing maintenance cost resulting from cleaning and sterilization.

Single use devices for eye surgeries reduces the chances of post-operative complications. This is because these devices are not repeatedly used after sterilization, which in many situations, could lead to cross contamination and other hospital acquired infections. Moreover, ophthalmic surgeries are premium priced surgical procedures that require safer and sharp surgical devices. Increasing number of surgeries, and efforts to reduce overall operation costs, are some of the factors expected to drive the market.

Favorable reimbursement policies for surgical treatment of ophthalmic disorders such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and myopia is expected to contribute toward market growth in developed countries. Strict regulations for post use processing of single use devices and effective guidelines by Joint Commission International (JCI) is expected to lower negative impact on environment, thus promoting the use of single use devices.

However, factors such as high price, low adoption rate, and limited product reach are expected to impede the market in low-GDP countries. Nevertheless, rapidly growing number of local manufacturers that offer products at competitive prices is expected to increase the adoption of single use surgical devices in regions with price sensitive customers.

Product Insights of Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market

Based on product, single use ophthalmic surgical devices include forceps, speculums, nuclear rotators and choppers, curretes, cannulas, knives, OVD, and others. Forceps held the largest market share in 2018. Easy accessibility and affordability of forceps are some of the major factors contributing toward its growth. Moreover, major players in the market are developing single use ophthalmic surgical forceps.

The nucleus rotators and choppers segment also held a significant share in 2018 and will register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the segment is its growing adoption during cataract surgery. The tip of these choppers are designed in such a way that they provide complete control to surgeons while performing the surgery. Moreover, this device helps in efficiently disassembling the cataract nucleus without causing any harm to the delicate endothelial cells. Therefore, growing efficiency in performing cataract surgery and increasing number of cataract cases are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

The ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVDs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Availability of OVDs in prefilled syringes and growing number of cataract surgeries are driving the market for OVDs. Increasing application of OVDs in other ophthalmic surgeries and increasing reach of global players will also fuel segment growth.

Application Insights of Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market

Based on application, the single use ophthalmic surgical devices market is segmented into diabetic retinopathy, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, refractive surgery, corneal surgery, vitreo-retinal surgery, and others. Cataract surgery held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising number of cataract surgeries being performed are factors aiding in the segments growth.

The refractive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is mainly because of the myopia epidemic. Introduction of advanced IOLs and implanted contact lenses is expected to boost the market growth. Therefore, growing prevalence of these disorders and increasing demand for lenses to correct them is expected to contribute toward the growth of this segment. The diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes-related ophthalmic diseases. For instance, the number of people suffering from diabetes mellitus is expected to reach 79.4 million by 2030.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic clinic, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and others. Hospitals held largest market share in 2018. Increasing procedural volume of ophthalmic surgical procedures, favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries, and improving healthcare facilities are factors contributing toward the segment growth. In addition, hospitals largely prefer single use ophthalmic devices over reusable ones to avoid the cost burden involved with maintenance of the latter.

Ophthalmic clinics are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is due to increasing number of ophthalmologists and optometrists offering individual services. Moreover, growing awareness regarding eye related disorders and contribution of non-profit organizations toward development of ophthalmic care is expected to drive the segment.

Ambulatory surgery centers are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is contributed by favorable reimbursement options for ophthalmic surgical procedures in ASCs. Moreover, increasing number ASCs in different regions is expected to play a pivotal role in the segments growth.

Regional Insights of Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market

North America held around 34.5% of the market in 2018. Presence of a large patient pool and strong market players in this region is expected to drive regional growth. For instance, currently, in the U.S. there are around 24 million cataract patients and around 7 million have been diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy. Favorable reimbursement policies in the region for various surgical procedures is also expected to contribute toward segment growth.

Europe accounted for the second largest share in the market in 2018. This is due to gradual increase in the number of patients with diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. According to a EUREYE study, currently, more than 3.3% of the European geriatric population is suffering from AMD. Moreover, the region is experiencing a rise in diabetic retinopathy cases due to increasing prevalence of diabetes. Growing awareness regarding ophthalmology care is also driving the regional market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising adoption of advanced technologies and increase in favorable reimbursement policies. Moreover, countries such as China and India provide financial support to healthcare institutions for improving healthcare facilities and research institutions. This aids in conducting research for development and launch of advanced solutions in the field of ophthalmology. Increasing government as well as non-government initiatives for the development of ophthalmic care in the region will drive segment growth.

Market Share Insights of Single Use Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market

Leading players in the market include BVI; BLINK MEDICAL; Stephen Instruments; Surgitrac Instruments UK Limited; Sterimedix Ltd; Accutome Inc.; Alcon Vision LLC; Rumex International Co.; BAUSCH & LOMB INCORPORATED; APPASAMY ASSOCIATES; MANI, INC.; and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. The market is highly fragmented with presence of a large number of global as well as local players.

The market is expected to witness a significant number of strategic initiatives like mergers and acquisitions over the coming years. In April 2017, BVI acquired Malosa Medical, a manufacturer and supplier of single use surgical instruments, to widen its single use devices product portfolio in the field of ophthalmology.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global single use ophthalmic surgical devices market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Forceps

Speculum

Nucleus Rotators & Choppers

Curretes

Cannulas

Knives

OVD

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Refractive Surgery

Corneal Surgery

Vitreo-Retinal Surgery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ophthalmic clinic

ASCs

Others

