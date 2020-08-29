Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Breast Ultrasound market.

The global automated breast ultrasound market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period. The demand for automated breast ultrasound systems is on a rise owing to the rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and various initiatives undertaken to raise awareness regarding breast cancer and its treatment across the globe.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe is anticipated to spur the demand for automated ultrasound over the forecast period. Cancer is the second leading cause of death, globally, and breast cancer is one of the most commonly occurring cancer in women. For instance, as per the Cancer Research U.K., around 55,200 new breast cancer cases were reported in the U.K. every year, from 2014 to 2016. Furthermore, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), WHO, Belgium, Luxemburg, Netherlands, and France are the countries with the highest incidence rate of breast cancer.Such a high incidence rate is anticipated to increase the demand for automated ultrasound systems for further treatment of the condition, thereby propelling market growth over the forecast period.

According to a report published by the Cancer Research U.K. in 2018, breast cancer is the most common cancer in females in the U.K. and around 54,500 new cases were reported in 2016. It also reported that the incidence rate of breast cancer is projected to rise by 2.0% from 2014 to 2035 and around 210 cases per 100,000 females will be reported by 2035. Furthermore, more than 1 in 10 breast cancer cases has been diagnosed in England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland from 2014 to 2016.

Due to the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, key companies are launching technologically advanced products to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in October, 2018, GE Healthcare launched Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 in the U.S. This device was specifically designed to detect cancer in dense tissues overlying the chest. Such factors are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.This increasing incidence rate is due to rising inclination toward sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and change in lifestyle habits. Moreover, rising alcohol consumption is expected to increase the risk of this form of cancer. The risk increases by around 7-12% in women who consume three alcoholic drinks per week. The risk can increase by another 10 percent per additional unit of alcohol per day.

Product Insights of Automated Breast Ultrasound Market

On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) and automated breast volume scanner. The ABUS segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the ABUS market is attributable to the large number of products available, technological advancements, and user-friendly features of the device. Some of the products offered by key players are Invenia ABUS 2.0 by GE Healthcare, SOFIA 3D breast ultrasound system by Hitachi Ltd., EPIQ ultrasound system by Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ACUSON S2000 by Siemens Healthineers AG.

The automated breast volume scanner segment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The device is used to detect tumor, lesions, and other abnormalities in the tissues overlying the chest. However, these devices are generally operator dependent and the ability to detect accurate results in first attempt is very less, which is expected to restrain the segment growth. Moreover, rising demand for technologically advanced products for better diagnosis of the condition is also anticipated to impede the segment growth.

End-use Insights

End users in the automated breast ultrasound market are hospitals, diagnostic imaging laboratories, and clinics. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to rising cases of breast cancer worldwide and launch of technologically advanced products by key players. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by government and non-profit organizations to raise awareness regarding the disease and its treatment procedure is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The diagnostic imaging laboratories segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of diagnostic centers. In addition, rising demand for imaging techniques for cancer treatment and global prevalence of breast cancer are expected to augment the segment growth. Moreover, diagnostic imaging helps doctors analyze a patients condition and determine the next course of action. Such factors are expected to boost the demand for diagnostic imaging centers over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Automated Breast Ultrasound Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018 owing to the rising cases of cancer and presence of key players in the region. For instance, according to Breastcancer.org, as of January 2019, more than 3.1 million women suffer from breast cancer in the U.S. It also reported that in 2019, about 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in men in the U.S. Such high instance of cancer in the region is expected to drive the market. In addition, presence of key players such as GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG is expected to drive the market for automated ultrasound systems.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding this form of cancer and its treatment procedure. For instance, many organizations in the region organize breast cancer awareness campaigns in October to celebrate breast cancer month. These campaigns are also organized to raise funds for research and development of technologically advanced treatment procedures.

Market Share Insights of Automated Breast Ultrasound Market

Prominent players in the market include General Electric Company; Hitachi, Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Siemens Healthineers AG; TELEMED Medical Systems; Canon Medical Systems Corporation; Fukuda Denshi; and Hologic, Inc. Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Hologic, Inc. acquired 46.0% share of SuperSonic Imagine. The aim of the acquisition was to integrate SuperSonic Imagines ultrasound technology and product with Hologics resources to develop better and technologically advanced products for breast cancer patients. This acquisition is anticipated to strengthen the foothold of Hologic in the market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global automated breast ultrasound market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Automated Breast Volume Scanner

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Imaging Laboratories

Clinics

