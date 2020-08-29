Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Immunoprecipitation market.

The global immunoprecipitation market size was valued at USD 605.0 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Growing number of research activities in the life science sector is driving the market. In addition, technological advancements in immunoprecipitation technique is fostering market growth.

Collaborations between researchers and organizations have contributed significantly toward the growth of the life science sector. Scientific innovations by academia in the field of cellular and genetic therapies have led to new techniques for potential biological therapies. Growing number of research activities being conducted in genomics, immunotherapy, and microbiome are widening the scope of new discoveries.

With introduction of modern genetic techniques, there has been continuous growth in R&D for genomics for diseases study, drug development, and designing of personalized treatment. Many regulatory and federal bodies are undertaking strategic initiatives to facilitate genomic research to enhance the healthcare system in their region.

Growing investments in R&D has also driven the market to a large extent. Genomic-based research activities are quite expensive, which generates the need for more investments. GE Healthcare announced an investment of USD 99 million in its protein purification production. Moreover, in 2019, Merck announced its plans to establish a new life science hub focusing on areas such as immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Technological advancements are significantly evident in immunoprecipitation techniques. Advances in the chromatin immunoprecipitation technique has led to a bead-free method of performing chromatin immunoprecipitation, which is called Chromatrap Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) technology. Epigenetic advancements through ChIP-seq is expected to create high growth opportunities for the market.

Product Insights of Immunoprecipitation Market

Based on product, the market is segmented into kits and reagents. The reagents segment dominated the market in 2018 due to repeated use of various antibodies, beads, and buffers. Agarose beads are widely used by researchers for protein purification methods. However, with the advent of magnetic beads, there has been a steep rise in the demand for the same, thus, driving the market for immunoprecipitation. The kits segment is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of a wide product portfolio. Some of them are Imprint Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Kit by Merck, Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP) Kit -DNA by Abcam, and SureBeads Starter Kit by Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Type Insights of Immunoprecipitation Market

The individual protein immunoprecipitation segment held the largest share in the immunoprecipitation market in 2018. This type of immunoprecipitation, where a particular protein is isolated, is most commonly used for protein purification. Co-immunoprecipitation, on the other hand, is associated with protein-protein interactions, wherein it isolates an unknown protein present in a complex solution of the known protein.

Tagged protein IP is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. Limitations pertaining to traditional immunoprecipitation techniques have led to the adoption of tagged protein IP. Due to the lack of an available antibody, immunoprecipitation of many proteins might not be possible. Thus, protein can be tagged with an epitope for the purpose of antigen-antibody binding.

Chromatin IP is also exhibiting significant growth due to technological advances. For instance, Chromatrap technology facilitates accuracy in data and provides rapid analysis without any pipetting risks. This allows researchers to analyze multiple antibodies and gene targets simultaneously.

End-use Insights

Academic and research institutes is the largest revenue generating segment. This significant share can be attributed to extensive research focused on molecular biology and genomics. The substantial share of this segment is also anticipated to be a consequence of rising government funding for R&D activities. In addition, increasing collaborations between academia and organizations is fostering the growth of this segment.

Contract research organizations (CROs) are expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. For higher profit margin, major companies are increasingly outsourcing their research activities as well as drug development activities to CROs. This has significantly broadened the scope for growth of CROs and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Immunoprecipitation Market

North America held the largest revenue share in 2018 due to rise in R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. In addition, growing life science sector in the U.S. is facilitating high adoption of immunoprecipitation techniques, thus, enhancing protein purification methods. Technological advancements in this region is another factor driving the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and infrastructural development in emerging countries such as China and India have led to an increased demand for immunoprecipitation techniques. With growing partnerships and collaborations between universities and organizations, the life science R&D sector is emerging in these markets.

Market Share Insights of Immunoprecipitation Market

Some of the key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific; Abcam plc; GenScript Biotech Corporation; Merck KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Takara Bio Inc.; BioLegend; Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.; Abbkine Scientific Co., Ltd.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; and Geno Technology Inc.

Key manufacturers are engaged in various strategic initiatives such as new product launches, geographic expansion, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2018, Abbkine introduced Agarose/Magnetic beads Conjugated Tag Antibodies, facilitating a rapid and simple tagged protein immunoprecipitation process.

