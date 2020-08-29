Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Poultry Vaccine market.

The global poultry vaccines market size was estimated at USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising vaccination to curb avian disease outbreaks and soaring demand for poultry-related food products are primarily driving the market.

Moreover, increasing awareness among veterinary practitioners about animal vaccination, growing meat consumption, and rising government initiatives for food safety is boosting the market. For instance, in April 2019, according to the Middle East Rating Agency, the Qatar government established central food laboratories with different procedures and analyses on food safety to ensure consumers are provided with contamination-free, safe, and high-quality meat products.

Growing poultry population, in combination withrising prevalence of avian diseases, is also driving product demand in the market. According to the National Chicken Council, the per capita spending on poultry was estimated at USD 133.5 in 2016 and it reached USD 135.8 in 2018. Infected meat consumption risks human health, thereby making it imperative that the birds be vaccinated prior to usage. The main obstacles faced by poultry farms is the rapid spread of diseases and lack of treatment options. To prevent such situations, vaccination becomes mandatory.

Mandatory vaccination in other domesticated and livestock animals, increasing poultry inventories, improvement in livestock productivity, and rising focus on food safety are significantly contributing to market growth. For instance, in November 2018, MSD & Co. Inc. introduced the companys first live poultry vaccine INNOVAX-ND-IBD in the U.S. market. Such innovations by leading players are anticipated to propel market growth.

Product Insights of Poultry Vaccine Market

Attenuated live vaccine held the dominant revenue share in 2018. This vaccine has the capability to trigger the immune system to produce greater number of antibodies as compared to other type of vaccines. Moreover, the duration of immunity lasts longer and provides protection against avian diseases such as infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, and Newcastle disease. Moreover, growing R&D activities, particularly in this field of vaccination, to curb various outbreaks in the aforementioned diseases is accentuating segment growth.

Vectored vaccines have also shown to protect specific pathogen-free chickens from clinical signs, mortality, and virus shedding. In addition, these vaccine have been licensed in China and Mexico for poultry vaccination in 2019, thereby strengthening the market foothold in Asia Pacific and LATAM regions.

Disease

Type Insights of Poultry Vaccine Market

Infectious bronchitis accounted for the largest revenue share in the poultry vaccines market as of 2018, owing to high risk of this disease through contamination. According to an article published in the Vet Res Journal in 2016, the disease is highly contagious and is prevalent in all countries with high endemicity in most of the poultry sites. The disease is reported to have an incident rate of 100% among chickens of all ages. It is the most important natural host, causing devastation to the chickens, thereby threatening human health upon consumption. Companies are actively involved in manufacturing new vaccines as preventive measures. For instance, in February 2017, Cevac introduced a new vaccine called Ceva IBron, which prevents against the Georgia (GA) strains of infectious bronchitis virus (IBV).

Newcastle disease, also known as virulent Newcastle disease (VND) or virulent Newcastle disease virus (NDV), is also a major disease type segment that affects domestic poultry and other avian species. According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), while Newcastle disease is under control in most of North America and several western European countries, it continues to affect poultry in parts of Asia, Africa, and South America.

Application Insights of Poultry Vaccine Market

The breeder segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of breeder farms producing fertile eggs, which are hatched in a hatchery. Increased productivity through these breeding farms has fueled the growth of the market. The growth of breeder farms is mainly attributed to pro-active government policies, which have resulted in growing number of poultry farmers, breeders and integrators, and feed mills.

For instance, the Animal Husbandary Department in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India intensified production in the poultry sector through a comprehensive poultry development policy (2016-2020) in the state. The policy aims to enhance the production from layers and commercial broilers and encourage processing of eggs and chickens, thereby promoting export activities. It also aims to promote rearing of low input high technology. Such favorable initiatives by the government is further driving the market.

Regional Insights of Poultry Vaccine Market

North America dominated the global market and is likely to retain its lead over the forecast period, owing to increase in consumption of poultry-related food products, consumer awareness concerning food safety, and high incidence of avian diseases. Moreover, soaring production of poultry meat has played a key role in the dominance of the region. According to the United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), U.S. is the largest producer of poultry meat in the world, amounting to 18.0% of the overall output. Furthermore, collaborative strategic initiatives and acquisitions to help promote improved avian health are accelerating the adoption of poultry vaccines in the country. Increased spending on animal health and favorable reimbursement policies are also fueling market growth.

The European market is anticipated to emerge as a strong contender due to government initiatives for research and development activities and rapid improvement in animal husbandry practices. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about poultry vaccines and surge in the number of vaccination awareness programs.

Poultry Vaccines Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive in nature and is dominated by participants such Merck & Co. Inc.; Zoetis; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH;Ceva; Hester Biosciences Limited; Anicon GmbH; and Ringpu Biology. The market is marked by the presence of local and global players trying to increase their penetration via different strategic moves such as new product development, M&A, JV, partnerships, and distribution channel agreements. For instance, in July 2019, Ceva Company and IDT Biologika GmbH announced their successful completion of the acquisition of IDTs veterinary biopharmaceutical as well as R&D activities by Ceva.

Furthermore, Hester Biosciences Limited had a product portfolio of 45 live and inactivated vaccines in the poultry segment in 2017. With four live and inactivated large animal vaccines, coupled with strengthening healthcare and diagnostic services, the company is anticipated to expand its presence in poultry health products, large animal vaccines, and large animal healthcare products.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Poultry Vaccine Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global poultry vaccines market report on the basis of product, disease type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Infectious Bronchitis

Avian Influenza

Mareks Disease

Newcastle Disease

Salmonella

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Breeder

Broiler

Layer

