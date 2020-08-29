Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Temperature 3D Printing Plastics market.

The global high temperature 3D printing plastics market size was estimated at USD 354.46 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Rising demand from automotive industry is significantly driving the growth. Factors such as ease in customized product development and favorable government policies and investments especially, in developing economies such as China, India, South East Asian countries are anticipated to augment the market. In addition, rising demand from end-user industries such as automotive industry is likely to pose lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Recent developments in the additive manufacturing industry have created huge avenues for the growth of automotive industry and facilitated the development of innovative, stronger, and lighter and safer components and parts with lesser lead times. The OEMs mainly use high-temperature 3D printing for rapid prototyping. Thus, favorable growth in the automotive industry is likely to contribute significantly to the demand for high temperature 3D printing plastics in the forthcoming years.

Increasing automotive production, mainly in Indonesia, Mexico, U.S., France, Russia, Thailand, Brazil, Japan, Malaysia, and India is a major driver for the market growth. Factors such as, rising economic growth, government spending, advancements in road infrastructure, and increasing inclination of consumers toward personal conveyance are expected to propel automotive production, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market.

China automobile industry is the largest in the world in terms of unit vehicle volume produced. The growing per capita income of the country has resulted in the increased demand for automobiles in the domestic market. In addition, increasing presence of luxury brands has shifted their manufacturing plants to China owing to cheap labor costs and overheads is expected to bode well for the regional demand for high temperature 3D printing plastics.

However, the initial procurement cost of high-temperature 3D printing equipment is high. Commercial grade equipment is highly capital intensive in nature. Moreover, the costs of materials and plastics for high-temperature 3D printing are higher as they are premium grades designed, particularly for high temperature 3D applications in various end-user industries.

In the current scenario, companies operating at a large scale such as National Dentex Corporation; TE Connectivity; Airbus S.A.S.; Bombardier Inc.; Hyundai Motor Company; and General Motors are adopting high-temperature 3D printing solutions. However, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are still facing challenges in implementing this technology owing to high costs.

End Use Insights

Aerospace and defense accounted for over 25.0% of the high temperature 3D printing plastics market share in terms of revenue in 2018.The product is primarily used in prototyping and concept modeling. It is also used for printing replacement parts and low-volume complex aerospace parts in aerospace and defense industry. Several ongoing R&D activities are focused on expanding the application scope of the product into printing aircraft wings and complex engine parts as well as repairing of parts on battlefield. Efficient utilization of raw materials, easy customization of complex products, and reduced weight, and lead-time are likely to further augment the product demand. In addition, growing aerospace industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for high temperature 3D printing plastics.

Type Insights of High Temperature 3D Printing Plastics Market

PEI held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to enhanced properties of the type, such as chemical and flame resistance, superior electrical insulation, tensile strength and dimensional stability, and versatile temperature range. These properties have helped boost product popularity.

PEEK is widely used in various applications such as aerospace, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and automotive. It is majorly adopted for low-volume production and specialist designs to create prototypes. Properties, such as impact strength and durability, excellent heat and chemical resistance, water resistance, enhanced performance, and light weight are expected to propel the consumption of PEEK in high temperature 3D printing plastics.

Regional Insights of High Temperature 3D Printing Plastics Market

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional segment occupying over 34% of the revenue share in 2018 followed by North America. The region is projected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period on account of ascending demand from-end use industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and consumer goods among others.

Healthcare industry is expected to witness substantial growth on account of increasing applications of high temperature 3D plastics in prototyping, dentistry, medical instruments, and others. Moreover, the demand for quality medical instruments and components from hospitals in major economies, such as China, India, and Singapore, is increasing on account of rising expenditure on healthcare industry.

Market Share Insights of High Temperature 3D Printing Plastics Market

The global market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various key players such as Arkema, Inc.; SABIC; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; 3D Systems Corporation; Envisiontec, Inc.; Stratasys Ltd.; and Materialise, along with a few medium-scale and small-scale regional players operating in different parts of the world. The global players face intense competition from each other and regional players who have strong distribution networks and good knowledge about suppliers and regulations.

The companies compete on the basis of the product quality. Major players compete on the basis of application development capability and form strategic partnerships with regional players to minimize the risk of expanding into a new marketplace. Established players, such as Arkema, Inc., are investing in R&D activities to increase their market offerings, which gives them a competitive edge. For instance, in March 2018, Arkema, Inc. collaborated with Hexcel, an advanced composite material manufacturer, to establish R&D facility in France. The purpose of this R&D facility is to develop 3D printing thermoplastic composite material for aviation industry, using carbon fiber of Hexcel and PEKK of Arkema.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of High Temperature 3D Printing Plastics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global high temperature 3D printing plastics market report on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

PEEK

PEI

PEKK

PPSU

Others

End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

