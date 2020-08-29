Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the North America Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on North America Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the North America Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The North America below grade waterproofing membrane market size was estimated at USD 363.9 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The rising demand for the product in applications such as water and sewage treatment plants, foundation, retaining walls, parking areas, and other structural components is projected to drive growth.

The application of the below-grade waterproofing membrane in building and construction structures increases their lifespan. Rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits offered by these products is expected to drive industry growth. Furthermore, installation services offered by the suppliers to consumer sites is expected to increase the popularity of these products over the forecast period.

In 2018, the product demand in the U.S. was valued at USD 292.9 million. Factors such as growing population, strong economic growth, and an increase in household formation are expected to propel construction industry growth, thereby impacting the market positively. Furthermore, growing investments by the U.S. government in infrastructure is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Below grade waterproofing membranes have huge market opportunities in the region on account of properties such as cost-effectiveness and flexibility which makes them ideal for water and waste management system applications. The U.S. emerged as the dominant market for below-grade waterproofing membranes used in waste treatment applications in the region.

Expansion of the industrial sector in the U.S. owing to the rising GDP coupled with the new policy reforms is projected to benefit the growth of the manufacturing industry. As a result, the industrial construction in the region is expected to grow, thereby impacting the industry growth positively. Furthermore, increasing single-family constructions, especially in the U.S. is expected to support industry growth.

The transition in the Canadian economy from a natural resource-based economy to a service-based high-tech economy is projected to drive the commercial construction activities in the country. Furthermore, increasing public and private investments in developing essential tourism infrastructures such as hotels, restaurants, and lodgings are anticipated to propel the growth of the commercial construction sector in the country. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel product demand in the region.

End-Use Insights

The infrastructure end-user segment accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. Below grade, membranes are utilized to increase the durability and service life of reinforced concrete bridges. Waterproofing membranes play an integral role in protecting bridge decks against water to prevent serious damage to the concrete and embedded steel reinforcement bars.

The product usage in the infrastructure helps in improving the shelf life of the various structures such as tunnels, bridges, and subways. Below grade membranes designed especially for tunneling applications owing to its ability to protect the structure against the potential damage caused by the moisture or the unintentional entry of water.

The demand for the product in the industrial sector is estimated to witness growth over the forecast period owing to its benefits such as effective protection against water ingress and prevention of water loss to conserve water. Also, progressive product demand for lining the underground water storage tanks is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Both the U.S. and Canadian Building Codes require below-grade wall membranes to be installed as part of a Waterproofing System whenever hydrostatic pressure is present. As a result, with growing construction activities in commercial segments such as offices, hospitals, shopping malls, and hotels is expected to boost the product demand in these countries.

Regional Insights of North America Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market

North America below grade waterproofing membrane market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. The increased rate of international and domestic migration in the region is expected to boost the demand for housing, thereby propelling residential construction. Also, the moderate growth in institutional construction activities in the region is expected to support industry growth over the forecast period.

Growth of construction activities in Mexico on account of the increasing population, fast-paced urbanization, and increased rate of migration in the country. Mexicos rise as an upcoming manufacturing hub can be attributed to the establishment of numerous industries as well as a large population migrating close to these facilities, which is expected to result in the development of new cities and expansion of the existing cities. The aforementioned factors are likely to have a positive impact on industry growth.

New policy reforms by the U.S. government, such as withdrawal from Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and renegotiation of North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), are expected to affect the trade, leading to the increased cost of construction materials, which is likely to affect the construction activities thereby hindering the product demand.

North America below Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Share Insights

Major players have introduced products that are durable and rigid in a bid to serve construction applications. Sika AG, RPM International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company and MAPEI S.p.A. are some of the prominent players in the market. These players have a wider product portfolio and established distribution networks across the globe.

The introduction of waterproofing membrane products by Kemper System America, Inc. has set the standards for quality in the market. The company produces enhanced quality roofing, waterproofing, and surfacing systems. Emerging players have started following a similar trend to sustain and stay ahead in the competition.

Market players are heavily investing in research & development activities to improve their products and installation techniques. Strategies adopted by prominent players in the market are followed by other emerging companies, thus, creating strong competition in the market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of North America Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the North America below grade waterproofing membrane market on the basis of end use and region:

End use Outlook (Volume, Million square meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

