The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global product lifecycle management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The product lifecycle management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Companies:

Accenture plc, Arena Solutions, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Infor, Oracle, PropelPLM, PTC, SAP SE, Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software

Nowadays, apparel industry is facing challenge in global retail markets. Apparel companies are realizing threat from various competitors. Product lifecycle management (PLM) helps the company by offering solutions that allow retailers and manufacturers to effortlessly capture new ideas at the front end of innovation to remain on trend. Product Lifecycle Management technology (PLM) is a business strategy that integrates processes, people, technology, and data to manage the entire life of a product from conception to disposal. Product lifecycle management (PLM) is one of leading enabling technology for new product development.

A product lifecycle management in apparel easily keep track of suppliers and monitor compliance, key quality and cost metrics. With the help of PLM technology, all specifications, including product history is available in a few clicks. Product lifecycle management in apparel industry enhances the ease of merchandise planning, helps apparel companies choose the types of products that should be made. Designers also have a stronger vision on how to handle their time on the product by using PLM software.

Furthermore, the use of product lifecycle management software as a strategic enabler is ground-breaking for companies. Most apparel companies have revenue growth as their corporate strategic goal. It is attained through constant product innovations, for which, strong product development integrated with product lifecycle management is a must. PLM allows technology for driving digitalization to support businesses in accomplishing innovation-driven revenue growth through a cost-effective, innovative, and time saving product management procedure. The primary driving factors contributing to this market growth include positive economic outlook and growing technology. However, factors such as limited investments by small retail business in PLM software may hinder the market growth in the coming years. In spite of these restraining factors, increased spending on product lifecycle management in apparel in both developed and developing countries is expected to fuel the future growth of the product lifecycle management in apparel market.