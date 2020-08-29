Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vaginal Rejuvenation market.

The global vaginal rejuvenation market size was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. Changing lifestyle along with rising disposable income and knowledge about the availability of various treatment option is expected to drive the growth. In addition, rising awareness regarding cosmetic procedures, especially regarding female cosmetic genital surgery is anticipated to fuel the market.

Increasing popularity of radiofrequency (RF)-based treatments is expected to further drive the market expansion. Radiofrequency-based treatments, such as Viveve and Geneveve are gaining popularity owing to their non-invasive nature and single-session results. Viveve delivers volumetric radio frequency of (90J/cm²) 3-5mm to improve blood circulation in vaginal tissue, whereas the 30-minute session of Geneveve treatment stimulates natural collagen formation process. Rising awareness regarding the advantages of such processes is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the vaginal rejuvenation market in the forthcoming years.

Prevalence of pelvic floor disorders, such as urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, overactive bladder syndrome, and fecal incontinence increases significantly with age. According to a report published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the number of women suffering from at least one of the aforementioned pelvic floor disorders is anticipated to rise from 28.1 million in 2010 to 43.8 million in 2050. Rising cases of uterine prolapse, birthing injuries, and urinary incontinence are expected to drive the demand for vaginal rejuvenation treatments.

Surging demand for energy-based treatments is also anticipated to fuel the vaginal rejuvenation market in the forthcoming years. Energy-based devices for the targeted surgery use either thermal or non-thermal energy for different layers of vaginal tissues. This stimulates the regeneration of collagen, toughen the elastic fibers, helps neovascularization, and recovers vaginal lubrication. According to an article published on the Indian Journal of Womens Dermatology, the demand for aesthetic vaginal procedures increased from 3.9% in 2012 to 28.97% in 2015.

Growing success rate of radiofrequency and laser technologies in improving tissue properties, dermatology, and aesthetic medicine is driving the growth of the market. Application of these technologies in vaginal rejuvenation has significantly expanded therapeutic indications in various biological tissue-related issues.

Treatment

Type Insights of Vaginal Rejuvenation Market

By treatment type, the market is bifurcated into reconstructive and cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation. The reconstructive segment is further divided into perineoplasty and vaginoplasty. The cosmetic segment is further categorized into G-spot amplification, labioplasty, hymenoplasty, and hoodectomy. Cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to the increasing demand for vaginoplasty, labia majoraplasty, clitoral hood reduction, monsplasty, and labiaplasty.

In U.S., vaginoplasty is the most common surgery, performed to repair vaginal canal, especially after childbirth. Labiaplasty is another commonly performed surgery due to increasing number of vaginal problems. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), approximately 12, 756 surgeries were executed in 2018, with one surgery charging more than USD 53 million. The ASAPS also stated that there was around 53% increase in the number of labiaplasty procedures over the last five years.

Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation segment is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast period owing to rising number of patients reporting progression in prolapse, decreased vaginal sensation regarding vaginal wall laxity, and sexual dysfunction. Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation is focused on repairing and correcting the structure of vagina, especially after C-section delivery. This helps women to continue with their daily life without complications or pain in urination, intercourse, and menstruation.

Regional Insights of Vaginal Rejuvenation Market

North America registered the largest market share in 2018, owing to the increasing number of vaginal procedures and high disposable income of consumers. Rising demand for labioplasty is expected to create growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. Growing number of surgeons in the region, spending power of consumers, and research activities in the domain are a few other major factors driving growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing adoption of modern technologies coupled with rising marketing of vaginal rejuvenation treatments is expected to bode well for the demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable market share in the next seven years owing to the increasing awareness regarding the availability of treatment for vaginal laxity and various other vaginal surgeries, especially in the developing economies, such as China and India. Moreover, growing medical tourism in emerging countries is expected to drive the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Vaginal Rejuvenation Market

Major market players include Alma Lasers, Lutronic, ThermiGen, LLC, Viveve, BTL Group of Companies, VenusConcept, Fotona, Almirall, and Hologic. Most of them adopt growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and expansion of product portfolio, among others.

One of the leading market players, vConfidence, offers modernized RF and laser technologies for vaginal health. In 2017, it announced the launch of 20 new offices across U.S. It has launched devices, such as Intima, FemiLift, Viveve Geneveve, and FemTouch. When combined with other treatment protocols, these devices offer consistent and non-invasive results. Patients can resume their daily activities immediately after undergoing the treatment session. The treatment helps tighten the vaginal tunnel, improve menopausal dryness, balance pH, and improve thinning vaginal walls.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation

Perineoplasty

Vaginoplasty

Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation

G-Spot amplification

Labioplasty

Hymenoplasty

Hoodectomy

