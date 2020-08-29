Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Food Dehydrators market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Commercial Food Dehydrators Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Commercial Food Dehydrators market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Commercial Food Dehydrators Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Commercial Food Dehydrators Market

The global commercial food dehydrators market size was estimated at USD 537.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for longer shelf life of eatables along with increasing disposable income are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness regarding food wastage is expected to increase the demand for commercial food dehydrators.

One-third of the total food produced around the globe remains unconsumed and is thrown away. Numerous initiatives have been taken by the government and numerous organizations. These organizations use dehydrators to preserve unconsumed food which is provided to areas suffering from natural disaster or hunger. These appliances are also used by the restaurant owners to avoid spoiling of unused eatables.

North America accounted for the fourth largest market share for commercial food dehydrators in 2018. Growing awareness regarding food wastage coupled with high disposable income is expected to boost the demand for the dehydrators. Moreover, growing demand for eatables with long shelf life is expected to fuel the demand for commercial food dehydrators in North America.

Increasing population and rising disposable income are expected to drive the demand for processed eatables during the upcoming years. In order to meet increasing consumer demands, food processing companies are expected to expand their businesses and boost the market for commercial food dehydrators over the forecast period. This demand is elevated by campaigns to avoid wastage of eatables.

Food contains high amount of water including over 85% in fruits and over 65% in meats. Food dehydrators support the market players in trading as it reduces the size and weight of the eatables, significantly. This enables the producers to import and export different types of eatables in higher quantities, which can be used after rehydration. The market players involved in food trade are expected to further boost the market.

The drying of eatables has been practiced since 12,000 B.C., which involved the traditional method of drying the eatables under the sun. However, it resulted in the eatables losing their vital nutrients and over heating also resulted in hardened items which are moist from inside making it vulnerable to spoiling. Food dehydrators provide dried eatables without affecting their nutritient content and original flavour.

Technology Insights of Commercial Food Dehydrators Market

Based on technology, the market for commercial food dehydrators has been segmented into vertical airflow and horizontal airflow. The fan which blows the moist and warm air out of the appliance is mounted at the bottom in vertical airflow technology and the fan is fitted at the rear end of the appliance.

The position of the fan creates an aiflow mechanism that helps the moist and warm air to exit from the device and let fresh air in to increase the rate of evaporation. The dehydrator consists of a heating element that heats the food at the required temperature, which pulls the moisture to the surface. This surface moisture eventually evaporates and passes through the air vents with the support of the fan.

The horizontal airflow technology segment dominated the commercial food dehydrators market and accounted for 67.7% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The horizontal airflow creates a uniform impact on the food and does not require to shuffle the trays regularly. Horizontal airflow is widely used as there are very low chances of different flavors being mixed with each other. Moreover, these appliances are easy to use owing to their construction and shape.

The vertical airflow technology segment accounted for 32.3% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The vertical airflow tend to dry the lower trays more quickly than that at the top and require shuffling of the trays in short durations. In vertical airflow technology, there are high chances of different flavors getting mixed with each other. Moreover, the trays in these applicances are stacked on top of each other and are difficult to use.

Regional Insights of Commercial Food Dehydrators Market

Europe emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 35.2% revenue share in 2018. The region is expected to dominate the industry on account of several factors including rapidly growing agriculture and food service establishments. Moreover, increasing demand for eatables with longer shelf life coupled with increasing disposable income is expected to boost the demand for commercial food dehydrators in the region.

The Asia Pacific market was the second largest market for commercial food dehydrators in 2018 but is expected to take the lead by 2025 owing to increasing awareness regarding food wastage, high agricultural production, and increasing exports of eatables especially fruits and vegetables. Rapidly growing food service establishments are expected to further fuel the demand for commercial food dehydrators in the Asia Pacific region.

The Central and South America market is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period owing to high agricultural production and low consumption especially in Brazil and Argentina. A large consumer base and increasing adoption of food preservation techniques especially solar based commercial food dehydrators are expected to further drive the market for commercial food dehydrators in the region.

The growth rate of the market in Middle East and Africa is expected to slow down owing to huge imports of eatables including fruits and vegetables. These products are dehydrated by the exporters and thus reduces the requirement for commercial food dehydrators in this region. In addition, Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow owing to agricultural production in countries including Egypt, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

Market Share Insights of Commercial Food Dehydrators Market

The market is dominated by numerous players including Tribest Corporation; Koolatron Corporation, Excalibur Dehydrator; National Presto Industries, Inc.; Lem Products Holding LLC; and Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Market players have been experiencing decent competition in terms of spreading awareness and offering products at a competitive price. The market is anticipated to experience significant rivalry over the forecast period. Other prominent players operating in the market include The Sausage Maker, Inc.; NutriChef Kitchen, LLC; Aroma Housewares Company; Buffalo Appliances; STX International; Avantco Equipment; National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO); and Vitality 4 Life Pty. Limited.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Commercial Food Dehydrators Market Research Report

This report forecasts market share and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global commercial food dehydrators market report based on technology and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Vertical Airflow

Horizontal Airflow

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Commercial Food Dehydrators in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Commercial Food Dehydrators Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580