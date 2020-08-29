Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Dehydrators market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Food Dehydrators Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Dehydrators market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Food Dehydrators Market Size, Share & Trends, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Food Dehydrators Market

The global food dehydrators market size was calculated to be USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.89% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as increasing demand for longer shelf life of food products along with rising disposable income are expected to drive the market. Moreover, growing food processing industry and awareness regarding food wastage are expected to drive the demand.

One-third of the total food produced around the globe remains unconsumed and goes to waste. Numerous initiatives have been taken by governments and various organizations. These organizations use food dehydrators to preserve unconsumed food, which is then provided to areas suffering from a natural disaster or food shortage. Rising use by restaurant owners to avoid food wastage is also expected to fuel the demand.

U.S. accounted for the third-largest market share in 2018. The growing food processing industry, coupled with high disposable income, is expected to boost the demand for food dehydrators. Moreover, growing demand for products with long shelf lives are expected to fuel the demand in U.S. High awareness regarding food wastage is expected to further elevate the market over the forecast period.

Food dehydration is one of the best methods to increase the shelf life and preserve food. The food is cut into equal-sized slices and placed on trays. Food dehydrators heat food at a particular temperature to release moisture using a fan. They are widely used by exporting companies for dehydration and transportation of product. This aids in trading as it saves a lot of shelf space and decreases the weight of the food significantly.

The technology used in food dehydrators is constantly evolving owing to produce innovative products and set product benchmarks. The world is experiencing challenges fulfilling basic food demands owing to increasing food wastage. Food is wasted at different levels, including agriculture, distribution, retail stores, and point of consumption. This trend is observed globally and has resulted in an increased demand for products with longer shelf lives.

The National Restaurant Association, a U.S.-based restaurant business association, recorded sales of around USD 590 billion in 2010, which is expected to reach USD 863 billion by the end of 2019. Thus, a rise in the number of foodservice establishments and increasing sales of the restaurant industry in the U.S. are, in turn, likely to benefit the market.

Technology Insights of Food Dehydrators Market

Vertical airflow food dehydrators consist of a fan that is generally located at the bottom of the equipment. Thus, the food gets dehydrated as the air moves from the base towards the top and vice versa. These dehydrators are usually smaller in size and are used for dehydrating food products such as herbs, among others.

In 2018, the horizontal airflow technology segment accounted for a revenue share of 67.7% in the global commercial food dehydrators market. Uniform heat distribution, as well as suitability for a wide range of food products, are some of the factors contributing to their widespread use. These dehydrators are ideal for dehydrating food products such as meat and chicken that requires a substantial amount of heat.

The demand for horizontal technology is higher as compared to vertical technology as the flavors of the food products are more likely to be mixed in this technology as the moist air is released either from top or bottom through other food products. The products placed at the bottom get dehydrated quicker, and the trays need to be switched at regular intervals.

Energy Source Insights

The electricity segment is expected to grow owing to its regular availability and low electricity costs. The biofuel energy source segment is expected to grow owing to its low costs and environment-friendly nature. The solar energy source segment is expected to be the fastest-growing energy source segment.

Constant innovation has resulted in food dehydrators using different sources of energy, including electricity, biofuel, and solar, among others. Other energy sources include wind energy, tidal energy, and gas turbines. The electricity segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.5% in 2018 and is expected to dominate in 2025, owing to low costs for set up when compared to set up for solar power.

Solar energy was the second largest segment in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing investments to tap into renewable sources of energy. Solar-powered equipment is highly adopted globally, and this energy source will benefit remote places where electricity is not easily available. This segment is expected to account for 24.5% market share in 2025.

Biofuel ccounted for 23.0% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Limited food availability and lack of proper drinking water facilities in rural areas where electricity is not regularly or easily available are expected to fuel this energy source segment. It is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This energy can be produced at homes as well as factories according to the requirement.

End Use Insights

The residential segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to high disposable income and increasing awareness regarding food wastage. The economies, including the U.S., Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and China, are expected to further drive the segment growth.

The industrial segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025. It is expected to be one of the fastest-growing end use segments on account of rapid growth in the food and beverage sector, especially in developing countries, including India and China. Increasing demand for longer shelf life food products from end users is expected to boost the growth.

In 2018, the industrial segment held the dominantmarket share of 35.1%. The dehydrated food is easier to export owing to its low weight and reduced size and thus, are widely used by fruits and vegetable exporters. Rising food exports, owing to increasing population, will result in rising demand for industrial food dehydrators. Commercial end use segment accounted for 28.4% market share in 2018.

Food dehydrators have numerous end users including food industry, food exporting companies, restaurants, farmers, residents who grow their own vegetables, hospitals, government, disaster relief organizations, and associations that spread awareness regarding food wastage. Government organizations use these food dehydrators to provide aid to disaster struck areas where food facilities are hampered.

Regional Insights of Food Dehydrators Market

Europe emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 35.2% revenue share in 2018. The region is expected to dominate the industry on account of several factors including rapidly growing agriculture amd food processing industries. Moreover, increasing demand for food products with longer shelf lives coupled with increasing disposable income is expected to boost the demand for food dehydrators.

Asia Pacific was the second largest market in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2025 owing to increasing awareness regarding food wastage, high agricultural production, and increasing exports of food products especially fruits and vegetables. Rapidly growing food processing industry is expected to further fuel the regional product demand.

Central and South America is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period owing to high agricultural production and low consumption especially in Brazil and Argentina. Increasing adoption of food preservation techniques, especially solar based food dehydrators is expected to bode well for the growth. A large consumer base and increasing population are expected to further drive the regional market.

Middle East and Africa is expected to witness slower growth owing to huge imports of food products including fruits and vegetables. These products are dehydrated by the exporter and thus reduces the regional demand. Presence of agricultural producing regions including Egypt, Tanzania, and Ethiopia is anticipated to drive the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of Food Dehydrators Market

The market is dominated by numerous players including Tribest Corporation; Koolatron Corporation; Excalibur Dehydrator; National Presto Industries, Inc.; Lem Products Holding LLC; and Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Market players have been experiencing decent competition in terms of spreading awareness and product offering at a competitive price. The industry is anticipated to witness significant rivalry over the forecast period. Other prominent players operating in the market include The Sausage Maker, Inc.; NutriChef Kitchen, LLC; Aroma Housewares Company; Buffalo Appliances; STX International; Avantco Equipment; National Enameling and Stamping Company (NESCO); and Vitality4Life Pty Limited.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Food Dehydrators Market Research Report

This report forecasts market share and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global food dehydrators market report based on technology, end use, energy source, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Vertical Airflow

Horizontal Airflow

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Energy Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Electricity

Biofuel

Solar

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Food Dehydrators in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Food Dehydrators Market Size, Share & Trends, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580