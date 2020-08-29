Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. High Density Polyethylene Plastic Pails market.

The U.S. high density polyethylene plastic pails market size was estimated at USD 180.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The surge in construction activities and the high demand for High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pails from the paints and coatings industry are among the key factors expected to drive the growth.

Commercial construction, specifically, has been bolstering the demand for HDPE plastic pails. Commercial construction activities have been predominant in the form of malls, restaurants, and offices in the country. Furthermore, the ongoing construction of skyscrapers is expected to fuel the demand for the pails. For instance, the Central Park Tower (1,550 feet), expected to be completed by 2020, is a highly anticipated addition to New Yorks high-end residential industry. Such structures are likely to further boost the product sales.

The overall construction spending in U.S. increased from USD 1.12 trillion in 2015 to USD 1.32 trillion in 2018. The industry is anticipated to continue witnessing a similar rise in spending in the forthcoming years. Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, and Boston are among the main cities witnessing robust construction activities across U.S.

The soaring construction projects in the country are anticipated to continue witnessing a rise owing to increasing foreign and domestic investments. The Washington State Convention Center, Seattle; the Comcast Technology Center, Philadelphia, Atlanta Falcons Stadium, and One Thousand Museum in Miami are some of the major construction projects that have significantly increased the demand for high density polyethylene plastic pails in U.S.

The U.S. high density polyethylene plastic pails market is driven by the increasing demand from the paint packaging sector. Several favorable factors have paved the way for the growth of the U.S. paint packaging industry in recent years. Prominent among them are the increasing number of construction projects backed by a growing need for industrial production and increasing spending on paint in the aerospace industry.

The market is also driven by rising exports and imports of paints. The country exports its paint products principally to Mexico, Canada, and China. Most of the paint products in U.S. are largely imported from countries such as Japan and Germany. The rise in export and import operations calls for efficient packaging products to protect products in transit. This, in turn, has reflected positively on the growth of the U.S. market for high density polyethylene plastic pails.

Size Insights

In terms of size, small-sized pails held the dominant market share of 78.1% in 2018, and is expected to retain its prominent position throughout the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rising demand for ease of use in plastic pails. From manufacturing standpoint, the production of smaller formats of high density polyethylene pails allows for greater production runs. Furthermore, these smaller formats also facilitate the function of printing or labelling.

The small-sized plastic product type is ideal for the packaging of paints, adhesives, and coatings among other similar applications. These smaller formats of pails have been embraced by small, medium, and large manufacturers alike owing to their extensive product portfolios. These pails are also being increasingly used for the storing latex paints and colorants among other water-based materials/substances.

Medium-sized pails are preferred over smaller sizes to accommodate a greater quantity of liquids and other materials. These pails typically accommodate 21 to 50 liters of paints, cleaning products, adhesives, chemicals, and food products. Medium-sized pails are being increasingly preferred in U.S. principally for industrial and construction applications.

End Use Insights

The paints and coatings segment accounted for a market share of 31.9% in terms of revenue in 2018. Increasing demand for high density polyethylene pails in the paints and coatings segment is attributable to the rising export and import of both industrial and architectural products in the country.

Polymers, resins and adhesives segment is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Recent years have witnessed an increasing preference of high density polyethylene plastic pails over metal pails and buckets to store polymers, resins and adhesives. The use of HDPE pails helps polymers, resins and adhesives manufacturers benefit from the required impact strength to limit damages during use and transit. They also prefer HDPE plastic pails to achieve better visibility.

The high density polyethylene products are typically used along with other containers such as drums and totes for the packaging of adhesives and sealants in large quantities. The use of these products helps increase the shelf life of adhesives up to a year when sealed and stored appropriately. The five-gallon products are among the most commonly employed HDPE pails in U.S. for packaging and storage of adhesives and other such liquids.

Regional Insights of U.S. High Density Polyethylene Plastic Pails Market

Southeast U.S. emerged as the largest segment in 2018 with a market share of 27.8%, and is expected to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period. The region has been witnessing rapid developments in the construction space, thereby increasing the adoption of high density polyethylene plastic pails for the packaging of construction materials.

The presence of manufacturing giants in aerospace and automotive sectors including Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, and Airbus S.A.S. have strengthened the position of the region over the forecast period. Thus, the market is principally driven by the increasing demand and consumption of paints and coatings in the aerospace and automotive sectors in Southeastern U.S.

Northeast U.S. market is driven by surging construction activities, principally in the form of libraries, medical buildings, office buildings, restaurants, shopping centers, sports and entertainment complexes, and office buildings. Thus, the demand for high density polyethylene in Northeast U.S. emanates from the increasing consumption of paints, coatings, adhesives, and additives, as is the case in other regions of the country.

California dominates the economic profile in Western U.S. with a population of approximately 39 million. Thus, California has a considerable impact on the manufacturing sector of the country. The state of California is also among the leading industrial states in the country, most notably in the fields of machinery, aerospace, food processing, and fabricated metals. Thus, it has been fueling the demand for high density polyethylene plastic pails owing to the increasing consumption of paints and coatings in the manufacturing sector. California is also the largest market for paints and coatings in U.S.

Market Share Insights of U.S. High Density Polyethylene Plastic Pails Market

The market is characterized by the presence of both domestic and international market players offering differentiated products. Unlike the scenario in Asian markets, the U.S. market discourages the entry of new entrants owing to the dominant positions held by a sizable number of market players. It is currently dominated by players including Berry Global; Container Supply Company, Inc.; M&M INDUSTRIES; Century Container, LLC; Air Sea Containers, Inc.; Polyethylene Containers, Inc.; CL Smith; U.S. Plastic Corp.; The Cary Company; Rios Containers; Mauser Packaging Solutions; RPC Group Plc; and Encore Plastics Corporation.

The market is mature in nature and has not significantly witnessed strategic initiatives deployed by key players over the years. The key players have established agreements with prominent end users across the U.S., thereby allowing themselves to remain ahead of the competition.

Furthermore, major players operate through a well-established distribution chain within the country. In this regard, key players market their products through reputed distributors in U.S. For instance, M&M INDUSTRIES distributes most of its HDPE plastic pail products through Champion Container, a New Jersey-based distributor of packaging products.Â

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. High Density Polyethylene Plastic Pails Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. high density polyethylene plastic pails market report based on size, end use, and region:

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Small

Medium

Large

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Paints & Coatings

Polymers, Resins & Adhesives

Petroleum & Lubricants

Others

