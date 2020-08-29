Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Law Enforcement and Military Clothing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Law Enforcement and Military Clothing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market

The global law enforcement and military clothing market size was estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the safety of law enforcement and military personnel is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Law enforcement personnel are responsible for maintaining the internal law and order of a country. Rising awareness among youth regarding serving the country is anticipated to boost the number of recruits in both military and law enforcement services. Furthermore, increase in the number of field agents, owing to the advanced nature of crimes, is also expected to drive the law enforcement clothing market.

The ability of cotton fiber to be converted into breathable textile makes it an ideal raw material for law enforcement and military clothing. In addition, the low cost of cotton fiber is expected to augment its demand for manufacturing law enforcement clothing over the forecast period.

Rising technological advancements have resulted in boosting the penetration of nanotechnology in law enforcement and military clothing. The application of nanotechnology helps in producing fabrics with superior characteristics. For instance, the nano-finishing technique provides nano-armor, which is responsible for weaving fibers into thin pads. These thin pads can detect the impact of bullet or shrapnel, thus, protecting the personnel.

Military and law enforcement personnel are supplied with clothing through stores in respective departments such as Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police Force. The presence of online garment stores for military and law enforcement clothing, such as Patrolstore and Arktis Endurance Textiles Ltd., aids in ensuring a continuous supply of clothing for the military personnel in their respective country.

Conflicts such as ongoing wars in countries like Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Ukraine, and South Sudan are anticipated to boost the number of military personnel being recruited, thereby, positively impacting the market. In addition, an increasing number of natural calamities such as flood, cyclone, earthquake, forest fire, and tsunami is anticipated to boost the demand for law enforcement officers and military officers, which are required for disaster management, thereby augmenting market growth.

Material Insights of Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market

The cotton fibers segment accounted for 23.5% of the global revenue in 2018, on account of its properties such as absorbency, strength, and durability. In addition, increasing penetration of cotton blends like polyamide cotton, polyester-cotton, cotton-nylon, and polyester-cotton rayon for manufacturing defense personnel clothing is anticipated to complement market growth.

Synthetic fibers derived from polyester exhibit higher resistance to wind, water, and environment, when compared to plant-derived fibers. The polyester fiber is exclusively used with natural fibers such as cotton to manufacture fabrics that offer high wrinkle and tear resistance, high strength, and shrink reduction, wherein these blends are further used for weaving defense personnel apparel.

Aramid, short for aromatic polyamide, is a high-performance synthetic fiber. It is available in the form of para-aramid and meta-aramid under the trademark names of Nomex, Teijinconex, Kevlar, Technora, Twaron, and Heracron. These fibers exhibit an extensive range of properties including high strength, resistance to abrasion and organic solvents, and low flammability. The aforementioned properties aid in its application for manufacturing law enforcement and military clothing.

Wool is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025, owing to its ability to form blends with other fibers and provide improved material characteristics such as comfort, durability, maintenance, and protection. The inherent properties of wool are improved by blending it with high-performance fibers. Long-staple wool is spun into worsted yarns with DuPont trademark fibers, Nomex and Kevlar, to obtain durable and flame-resistant fabric.

Function Insights of Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market

Flame resistant (FR) clothing refers to apparels designed for providing protection to the wearer from thermal exposure and potential discontinuous flames. FR apparels are estimated to register a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 on account of the exposure of defense personnel to thermal hazards, coupled with the products ability to protect the wearer from high temperatures.

FR apparels are made from fabrics and components that are non-conductive and do not melt on to the skin of the wearer, thereby, preventing any further burn injuries. The clothing needs to fulfill the standards set by protective apparel agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The production of high-quality apparel for law enforcement and military personnel comprises the implementation of new technologies that allow the apparel to withstand sunlight, rain, and wind. For instance, the patented technology of moisture management allows quick moisture absorption from the skin, faster drying of the fabric, and regulating skin temperature in hot and cold climates.

Military and law enforcement personnel are exposed to severe environmental conditions on duty. As a result, the apparel used by such personnel requires to be made from a fabric that offers protection in harsh external conditions. The fabric is designed to provide a significant amount of water and UV resistance. Furthermore, the apparel offers elasticity, insulation, durability, and comfort to the wearer.

End-use Insights

Non-flame resistant defense clothing is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025 in the law enforcement and military clothing market on account of product attributes such as water-repellent, high durability, abrasion resistance, and mildew, petroleum oil, and lubricant resistance. In some cases, these uniforms provide protection against infrared detection, thereby, making them an ideal option in stealth combat situations.

Increasing demand for unique and upgraded clothing by military officers in both combat and other situations is anticipated to boost the military clothing market over the forecast period. The uniforms of military personnel depend on the service branch, rank, and occasion, i.e., if they are deployed, they are required to wear combat uniforms, whereas for formal functions, the clothing is different.

Combat uniforms are multi-layered, thus protecting soldiers from harsh environmental conditions and help them focus on the mission. The outfits are designed with unique pixel patterns and protect in near-infrared and visual bands, thereby, blending the personnel in their surroundings over both long and short distances. Thus, rising demand for combat uniforms is expected to propel the market growth over the projected period.

The law enforcement segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 on account of the attributes offered by the apparel. These include establishment of a visible presence on patrol, unique identification, and also represent authority over civilians. In addition, clothing aids in protecting personnel from various hazards while maintaining durability and comfort.

Regional Insights of Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market

Asia Pacific accounted for over 30.0% of the total revenue in 2018 owing to increasing threat of terrorism in Asian economies like Pakistan, India, and China. This has resulted in growing need for increased defense personnel for preventing cross-border terrorism. Introduction of military modernization programs in APAC countries, increasing defense budgets, growing insurgency incidents, and terrorism in the region are some of the leading factors driving this regional market.

Internal political changes in India, such as annulment of Article 35A and abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir state in August 2017, have resulted in increased tension between India, Pakistan, and China. This, in turn, has resulted in increasing the number of soldiers deployed in India-China and India-Pakistan borders as well as the deployment of law enforcement officers in the new union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Brazilian Armed Forces, which consist of the Brazilian Army, Navy, and Air Force, rank third in the Americas. Furthermore, law enforcement in the country comprises several federal institutions, state institutions, and security forces. Increasing requirements for uniforms from several military and law enforcement agencies in the country is anticipated to augment market growth over the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia, one of the leading military associations in the world, is engaged in battling Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Furthermore, the country has recently witnessed several terrorist attacks in Abu Hadriyah, Qassim, Makkah, and Asir region. As a result, the military and law enforcement workforce is likely to be increased, thereby augmenting demand for appropriate clothing.

Market Share Insights of Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market

Major players in the global market include Elbeco Incorporated; Galls, LLC; Safariland, LLC; Fechheimer; Seyntex; Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.; Propper International; and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. The competition in the market is intense and is marked by demand for innovative and reliable clothing solutions.

Leading market players are engaged in continuous R&D and implementation of new designs to manufacture products using innovative and optimum quality materials to comply with rising demand from end users. Players design, develop, and market a wide range of law enforcement and military clothing products such as shirts, pants, polo shirts, blouse coats, base layers, and shorts.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global law enforcement and military clothing market report based on material, function, end use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Aramid

Nylon

Cotton Fibers

Viscose

Modacrylic

Polyester

Wool

FR Rayon

FR Cotton

Kermel

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Flame-resistant apparel

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Law Enforcement

Defense

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Law Enforcement and Military Clothing in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Law Enforcement and Military Clothing Market, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580