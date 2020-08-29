Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Skin Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Skin Packaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Skin Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Skin Packaging Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Skin Packaging Market

The global skin packaging market size was projected at USD 9.02 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Rising demand for packaging products that can extend the overall shelf life of the product and protect it from contamination is anticipated to be the key driving factor for industry growth over the forecast period.

Growing demand for cost-effective packaging solutions that utilize fewer resources or material is in turn likely to propel the demand for the product in the coming years. Furthermore, factors including changing lifestyles, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization are expected to augment the demand for packaged goods, thereby further influencing the industry growth.

Plastics material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the U.S. and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Others material segment that includes foam, and bioplastics among others is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period.

Skin packaging refers to the packaging technique wherein the product to be packed is placed on paperboard or a tray that is also called a lower web or substrate. A heated transparent plastic film is then draped over the product (or products) and on the lower web. Vacuum is sometimes used in this process. The lower web or substrate generally has a heat seal coating that assists in securing the plastic film on to the substrate.

Skin packaging offers several advantages including a reduction in the volume of packaging material required coupled with enhanced product appearance and visibility. It forms a second skin on the actual contours of the product and also assists in securing loose products thereby preventing their movement. High meat and seafood consumption, especially in several countries across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region, is likely to drive skin packaging market growth.

Growth of several consumer goods industries across the globe on account of factors such as increased spending power, growing awareness among the people, and improved standard of living is anticipated to further augment the market growth. However, rising environmental concerns regarding plastic waste are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth. Thus, manufacturers are now focusing on utilizing sustainable packaging materials including bioplastics.

Material Insights of Skin Packaging Market

Based on material, the global market has been segmented into plastics, paper & paperboard, and others. Plastics material segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Plastic is primarily used for manufacturing films as well as rigid trays that are widely used for skin packaging.

Primarily used plastics for manufacturing the films include polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, PET, and ionomer among others. Polyethylene is a widely used material for manufacturing plastic films that can be employed for a wide range of applications. Polyethylene is a flexible, soft, and clear material that offers good moisture and tear resistance. Polyvinyl chloride, on the other hand, offers excellent clarity, puncture resistance, and good barrier properties.

Paper & paperboard material segment is likely to have the second-largest revenue share in 2018. Paper & paperboard is used as the lower web or substrate on which the product to be skin packed is placed. Paperboard also acts as a marketing tool as it offers product manufacturers the option of designing the packaging in order to attract their target customers.

Type Insights of Skin Packaging Market

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into carded, and non-carded. The non-carded segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is also likely to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Commonly packaged food products using non-carded skin pack include poultry, fresh meat, and seafood among others.

Non-carded skin packaging comprises a thin plastic film that is wrapped around the product. Vacuum is further created between the skin film and the product in order to avoid contamination due to contact with the external environment. Growing meat & seafood consumption, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is likely to favor the growth of this segment.

The carded type skin pack segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. In carded type skin pack, paperboard or tray is used as a lower web or a substrate on which the product is placed. Commonly packed products using carded type skin pack include food products such as meat, seafood, and poultry, among others.

Industrial products including automotive components such as bearings, couplings, nuts, bolts, power gasket repair kits, drain kits, and automotive windshields among others as well as electronic circuit boards, and electrical motor contractors are commonly packed using carded skin packaging. Skin packaging in case of industrial goods such as nuts, and bolts assists in securing the loose products on the board thereby avoiding their loss during storage and transportation.

Application Insights of Skin Packaging Market

Based on application, the market has been segmented into food, consumer goods, industrial, and others. The food application segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing meat production is projected to contribute towards the growth of the food segment.

The increasing use of skin packaging in food products such as meat, seafood, and poultry among others on account of improved shelf life coupled with lesser material requirement is anticipated to propel the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, skin pack utilizes a clear film that allows the customer to have better visibility of the product which is further likely to augment its demand in the food application industry.

The industrial application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. Skin pack is widely used for packaging several industrial supplies such as automotive parts, and electronic components among others. In addition, skin pack is also used in the consumer goods industry for several home care, personal care, and cosmetic products.

Regional Insights of Skin Packaging Market

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest rate accounting for a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Factors including changing lifestyle coupled with increasing spending power and growing demand for convenient packing solutions among the consumers are expected to boost the demand for skin packaging over the forecast period.

North America region also accounted for a major revenue share in the global market. Factors including high household income has triggered consumers to buy better quality products including meat, seafood, and poultry. In addition, growing consumer demand for high protein intake is further likely to benefit the meat market in the region. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for skin packaging in the coming years.

The Europe market is projected to witness growth over the forecast period and reach USD 3,433.5 million by 2025. Countries such as Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and UK are some of the major consumers of meat as well as seafood in the European region which is further likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Skin Packaging Market

Prominent players in the market include Sealed Air, Amcor plc, Dow, Clondalkin Group, MULTIVAC, Klockner Pentaplast, G. Mondini, Winpak Ltd., Berry Global Inc., and WestRock Company. Other notable players operating in the market include Sealpac International bv, Clearwater Packaging, Inc., PLASTOPIL, FLEXOPACK S.A., and skinPACK among others

Skin packaging is increasingly gaining recognition as a preferred packaging technique owing to its ability to accommodate products of different shapes, sharp edges, and high protrusions. Strategies adopted by major players in order to gain competitive advantage include mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships, and joint ventures among others.

p2 Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the skin packaging market on the basis of material, type, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Plastics

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Carded

Non-carded

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Food

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Skin Packaging in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Skin Packaging Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580