The global vacuum cleaner market size was estimated at USD 9.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2025. The market is experiencing remarkable growth owing to the rise in population of working women and change in consumers standard of living. The growing awareness of advantages such as convenience, time-efficiency, and benefits derived from vacuum cleaners is expected to promote the demand for vacuum cleaners over the forecast period. Furthermore, the availability of some modern variants, which have the ability to efficiently grab the tiniest of impurities, is instrumental in driving its adoption.

Inception of smart gadgets and increase in corporate spaces exhibited sizeable demand in the recent past. It is also anticipated that the trend will continue to gain traction in the forthcoming years. Surging demand for eco-friendly and energy efficient vacuum cleaners are creating growth opportunities for the market. The growing adoption of vacuum cleaners across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and retail and consumer, to maintain hygiene and protection against hazardous dust at workplace is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The rising demand for small-sized, handheld, and battery-powered cleaning devices is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Vacuum cleaners find major applications in homes and industries. The development of energy-efficient cleaning devices coupled with the growing consumer preference for buying eco-friendly and energy-efficient consumer electronics products is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of vacuum cleaners across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and retail and consumer, to maintain hygiene and protect against hazardous dust at workplace is expected to propel the growth of market.

Presence of retail avenues, online channels, and effective marketing campaigns pertaining to high awareness of hygiene and availability of model variants are some factors that can influence the demand for vacuum cleaners in the long term. In addition, energy efficient cleaning devices with automated mode are highly suited in the residential area. Users mainly prefer low-maintenance and energy efficient products, hence manufacturers emphasize on custom and user-based products. Moreover, the introduction of cleaning devices which are compatible to virtual assistance such as Alexa and Google Home is also expected to drive demand for the market over the forecast period.

On the contrary, availability of counterfeit products under identical brand name, low quality of post-sale service, and lesser availability of spare parts are likely to disturb the market growth. Although, manufacturers emphasize on user-based products, the final price of the product tends to be high, which again refrains the user from buying. However, the market is witnessing several trends such as growing demand in the hospitality industry and service industry, which is expected to create conducive market conditions for all type of users.

Product Insights of Vacuum Cleaner Market

Canisters held a high revenue share in 2018 accounting for the largest market share. These are household devices that are designed to remove dust and dirt from the floor. Canister vacuum cleaner are highly flexible and effective on corners of the cleaning area. Upright models have a considerable market share as the technology differs in overall context. Upright vacuum cleaners are the most preferable cleaners among individuals owing to features such as small size, light weight, and portability. The development of cordless and bagless upright vacuum cleaners is expected to drive segment growth owing to benefits such as light weight, increased flexibility, and noise-free and fast cleaning.

The demand for robotic vacuum cleaners is increasing as they are equipped with advanced features such as navigation technology, voice control, and remote control. The advanced features helps the user to save their time and dont need any supervision, thus driving the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, a robotic vacuum cleaner can be controlled from anywhere through a smartphone app. This is a driving factor for consumers to opt for robotic vacuum cleaners for cleaning purpose.

Distribution Channel Insights

Online distribution channels accounted for a massive share attributing to proliferation of e-commerce and presence of social media. Consumer reviews over social media plays a pivotal role in deciding for purchase of a particular variant of cleaning devices. Also, technical support through voice calls as a post-sale service is likely to contribute to the growth of segment. Additionally, increase in use of smartphone and IoT are shaping the market demand through online channels.

Manufacturers are now adopting to innovative practices in the online space such as ˜concept testing. This eventually helps in gaining potential consumer base, which is based on feedback analysis. For instance, Dyson emphasizes more on producing cordless vacuums for large and small sized homes. The cordless vacuums offer high end convenience and high performance up to 99.99% and is highly efficient in power sources. In addition, Dyson possesses several variants with robust features and are also budget-friendly.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, the industrial segment is further segmented into manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, construction, and others. The commercial end-use segment is further segmented into hospital, retail stores, hospitality, shopping malls, and others. The growing need for keeping area clean and dirt-free is a major factor expected to drive the demand for vacuum cleaners in the hospitality segment. Hotels, restaurants, and bars are constantly under public scrutiny and are judged by their standard of cleanliness. This is subsequently expected to drive the demand for vacuum cleaner in the hospitality segment.

The increasing focus of manufacturers on developing energy-efficient and noise-free cleaning devices coupled with growing demand for noise-free vacuum cleaners in hospitals are expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising need for keeping hospitals clean to avoid cross-contamination and infection and to maintain a healthy environment for hospital staff, patients, and visitors is anticipated to drive demand for vacuum cleaner in the hospital segment.

Application Insights of Vacuum Cleaner Market

The residential segment dominated the vacuum cleaner market in 2018 and was valued at USD 4.2 billion. Increasing incidences of allergy and asthma caused due to dust and dirt inside the house coupled with the rising need for keeping homes disease-free is expected to drive the demand for residential vacuum cleaners However, manufacturers are focusing on developing intelligent residential vacuum cleaners exhibiting properties such as customization, AI-enabled workflow, and integrated security features. These factors are expected to drive demand for residential vacuum cleaners over the forecast period.

Vacuum cleaners in the industrial domain are likely to create a niche market owing to specific functionality and presence of housekeeping facilities. In large manufacturing units wherein, industrial hygiene is perceived as a professional practice, industrial vacuum cleaners are likely to result in enormous growth. Additionally, vacuum sweepers for production and assembly units are essential to maintain hassle-free workflow and better hygiene conditions. The increasing developments in industrial sectors and high demand for safety requirements in industries for protection against hazardous dust and dirt are expected to drive the demand for vacuum cleaners.

Regional Insights of Vacuum Cleaner Market

Asia Pacific holds a prominent position in the global market. Presence of huge population in countries like India and China followed by technological advantage and presence of industrial corridor is driving the market growth. For instance, in Indian markets, upper middle class consumers prefer vacuum cleaners to maintain a better hygiene. Also, increasing urbanization has triggered the market demand for vacuum cleaners in the higher section of the society.

North America is the second leading market owing to consumers preference for convenience. Household appliance is a huge market in the U.S. holding a major share in the consumer appliance domain. Companies involved in the manufacture of consumer appliances are now adopting eco-friendly practices in order to comply with environmental regulations and also boost consumer demand. The increasing focus of manufacturers on developing intelligent and advanced vacuuming products coupled with the growing consumer preference for such products is further expected to drive the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Vacuum Cleaner Market

Key players in the market are LG Electronics; Haier Group Corp; Miele & Cie. KG; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Bissell Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; iRobot Corporation; and Koninklijke Philips N.V. The major strategies such as business collaborations, mutual agreements, new product development, and partnerships are likely to help major players in gaining grounds in untapped potential markets and enhance their business portfolio. For instance, in May 2017, iRobot Corporation launched Roomba 690 and Roomba 890 Wi-Fi connected vacuuming robots. These robots are controlled through iRobot Home App. Moreover, they are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo devices including Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, and Amazon Echo.

Key players operating in the market are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop and offer intelligent, portable, and lightweight vacuum cleaners. For instance, in 2018, iRobot Corporation invested USD 140.6 million in research and development to develop advanced robotic vacuum cleaners. The practice of striking strategic partnerships with industry vendors is further helping market players in attaining a competitive edge.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Canister

Central

Drum

Robotic

Upright

Wet & Dry

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Industrial

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Others

Commercial

Hospital

Retail Stores

Hospitality

Shopping Malls

Others

