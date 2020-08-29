Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Positive Airway Pressure Devices market.

The global positive airway pressure devices market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The key factor attributing to market growth is the high economic burden caused by sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is associated with numerous health problems like hypertension, heart disease, depression, and diabetes, which indirectly increases the overall economic burden on the patient. Moreover, untreated sleep apnea leads to loss of productivity at the workplace and workplace accidents caused due to the lack of sleep.

According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) in 2016, the annual economic burden caused due to undiagnosed sleep apnea among U.S. adults was approximately USD 149.6 billion. Whereas, treated sleep apnea would result in an annual economic savings of over USD 100 billion in the country. Due to this, the government institutions across various regions have started focusing on increasing the overall treatment rate by creating awareness among citizens on obstructive sleep apnea and its treatment, thus, boosting the demand for positive airways pressure (PAP) machines globally.

The positive airway pressure device manufacturers are innovating their existing product lines to achieve a better compliance rate. The competitors are focused on designing comfortable masks with more stable straps, smaller breathing masks made of soft material, and are also working on improving noise reduction features. These have helped to improve the overall efficiency of PAP machines and increase patient compliance.

Also, the rise in patient compliance rate has helped drive the market for PAP devices. Around 80% of diagnosed patients opt for PAP therapy. Most of the insurance providers grant reimbursements only when a patient adheres to the compliance standards for a stipulated amount of time in the first 90 days trial period. It helps the patients in acquiring compensation from insurance providers, which, in turn, has supported the adoption of PAP devices.

However, the high cost associated with PAP machines is likely to obstruct the positive airway pressure devices market. For instance, the average cost of a CPAP device varies between USD 1000 – USD 4000 (without insurance), depending on the brand, model of machine, and feature. Although health insurance covers the cost of sleep apnea treatment, patients are required to bear some part of the total cost. Moreover, the portable travel-friendly CPAP devices newly launched in the market, are considered merely as a luxury item and hence are not covered by any insurance coverage.

Based on product type, the global market for PAP devices is classified into CPAP, APAP, and BiPAP devices. In 2018, the CPAP devices dominated the market with a revenue of USD 1.3 billion and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. CPAP is the first line of treatment for obstructive sleep apnea and has commonly prescribed to the patient who is suffering from snoring and episodes of obstructed breathing during sleep. Moreover, increased adoption of these devices due to their low cost as compared to other PAP devices has supported the growth of this segment.

The BiPAP device segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This device is recommended for patients who face difficulties in exhaling while using a CPAP device. The device has an advantage over CPAP devices, which is more efficient in the breathing pattern of patients as it provides an alternate/variable flow of air. Moreover, the accessibility of reasonable reimbursement and availability of technologically advanced products are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market for PAP devices is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2018, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.4% and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. A large patient pool suffering from sleep apnea is one of the major factors driving the market for PAP devices in this region. According to the American Sleep Association, around 50 to 70 million people are suffering from different forms of sleep disorder in the U.S. A similar situation is prevalent in other North American countries such as Canada. According to the Canadian Respiratory Journal, in 2014, around 5.4 million adults in Canada were diagnosed with sleep apnea or were at higher risk of developing obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies offered by the insurance providers in the U.S. have strongly supported the growth of PAP devices in this region. For instance, in the U.S., insurance providers such as Medicare and private insurance companies cover around 80% of the purchased price of a PAP machine and all the supplies. This, in turn, has encouraged the patients to opt for sleep apnea treatment, which has led to a significant increase in the adoption of PAP devices. Besides, the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is likely to fuel market growth.

The market is oligopolistic and is consolidated with limited number of companies operating in this space. Some of the players operating in this market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Respironics); Curative Medical; ResMed; Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited; Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.; and Somnetics International, Inc. These companies are focused on new product development, strategic acquisitions, and developing partnerships to gain higher market share. Moreover, strong geographic presence in multiple countries, wide product portfolio, and large number of distributors has helped the key players to strengthen their market presence.

