The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for youthful and flawless skin via noninvasive and outpatient aesthetic dermatology techniques is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, rise in medical tourism for aesthetic procedures is anticipated to aid the market.

Hyaluronic acid dermal fillers are gaining popularity among dermatologists as well as patients. They are used for treatment of wrinkles, acne, and scars and augmentation of lip, cheek, and chin. Hyaluronic acid fillers can hydrate, volumize, stimulate new collagen and soften fine lines on the face.

Results produced by hyaluronic acid dermal fillers can last for six to twelve months in comparison with Botox, which lasts for three to six months. Fewer adverse/side effects and longevity of treatment have led consumers to select hyaluronic acid fillers over other injectables for cosmetic and aesthetic treatments.

Worldwide increase in aging population has also increased the demand for antiaging cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Owing to its distinctive viscoelastic and moisturizing properties and lower toxicity levels, hyaluronic acid products are preferred for the growing demand for minimally invasive antiaging solutions. According to a report by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2018, 810,240 hyaluronic acid nonsurgical procedures were performed. Demand for aesthetic treatments is growing in the U.S., followed by Brazil, Japan, Italy, South Korea, and Mexico. This is anticipated to aid the demand for hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers over the forecast period.

Clinical development, marketing, and manufacturing of HA-based products by companies are subject to government rules and regulations in the European Union, the U.S., and other international markets. These stringent regulations ensure that effective products are used by healthcare facilities such as physicians and other end users. For instance, as per the U.S. FDA report of 2018, Juvederm should only be sold and injected based on the prescription of a licensed healthcare provider. The FDA has also warned patients and healthcare providers to not to use Juvederm Ultra 2, 3, and 4 as these products were not approved in the U.S.

Product Insights of Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market

Based on product, the market is categorized into single-phase products and duplex products. The single-phase fillers segment is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to multiple applications in skin and facial aesthetic procedures, comparatively fewer side effects, and rapid technological advancements for developing new fillers.

Single-phase products are most preferred by dermatologist and consumers for correction of soft tissue facial deformities as the uncross-linked HA boosts elastin and collagen production that gives a youthful and healthy-looking glow to the skin. During the manufacturing process, single-phase products do not undergo the sizing techniquea process to breakdown the gel. Hylacross technology is used in the manufacturing of single-phase dermal fillers such as Juvederm Ultra, which results in product longevity with desirable effects.

Duplex hyaluronic acid products are manufactured with Cohesive Polydensified Matrix (CPM) technology. Duplex products are used for the correction of glabellar lines and nasolabial folds owing to their increased durability. According to a study conducted on Belotero hyaluronic acid dermal filler, products manufactured with CPM technology possess soft flowing qualities, which allow smooth injection and homogenous tissue integration.

Application Insights of Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market

Based on application, the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is classified into wrinkle removal, lip augmentation, rhinoplasty, and others. The wrinkle removal segment held the largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to increasing trend of social networking websites, insistent peer pressure, and popularity of the procedure among women as well as men of all age groups. Moreover, hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are gaining popularity for the correction of face structure and shape.

Hyaluronic acid fillers are also widely used for the correction of lip structure and shape or enhancement of lip volume. Launch of new and innovative products specially designed for lip augmentation is expected to boost the market. For instance, in October 2017, Galderma Laboratories received FDA approval for Restylane Silk as the first hyaluronic acid dermal filler for injection via cannula.

Scar correction, face contouring, cheek augmentation, and smoothing tear troughs are some of the other applications.Acne affects 80% of adolescents and 95% of the patients suffer from acne scars, making it a challenging cosmetic issue. As the prevalence of the disease is more, the scope of the treatment is also high. Individuals aged 15 to 30 undergo dermal filler treatments for acne scars.

Regional Insights of Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018 owing to easy availability of products across the U.S. and Canada and increasing demand from middle-aged as well as young consumers. Hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures were ranked second among noninvasive injectable procedures in the U.S.

The Europe market is driven by factors such as rapidly aging population and increasing awareness among people about advanced aesthetic procedures. An increase in per capita income of countries such as Spain is another factor leading to increase in the adoption of dermal fillers in the region. There are more than 160 different hyaluronic acid fillers from more than 50 different companies available in the European market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years owing to high demand for cosmetic and aesthetic products from countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and India. This demand is expected to increase due to the growing influence of social media and increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures for cosmetic and aesthetic medicinal treatments. Moreover, availability of these products at a lower cost is likely to spur the regional market.

In Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and Argentina, treatments involving the use of hyaluronic acid-based injectables are the fourth most widely performed nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. In addition, medical tourism for dermal fillers is driving the market in this region. The selling price of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers is approximately 10% lower in Latin America, leading to an increase in the number of people traveling to this region for these procedures.

Market Share Insights of Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market

The market is highly competitive with several multinational and regional players dominating the market. Key players are engaged in expanding their product portfolio and geographical presence. New product development and mergers and acquisitions are some of the strategies undertaken by hyaluronic acid dermal filler manufacturers. Competition in the market is primarily based on product innovation and quality, customer service, and pricing.

Some of the key industry contributors are Allergan; Galderma Laboratories L.P.; Merz Pharmaceuticals; Genzyme Corporation; Anika Therapeutics Inc.; LG Life Sciences, LTD (LG Chem); Bioplus Co. Ltd.; Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd; Bioxis Pharmaceutical; Sinclair Pharma; Laboratories Vivacy; and Bohus Biotech AB.

Manufacturers such as Allergan and Galderma have a strong product portfolio and are investing significantly to enhance their pipeline with new and innovative products. For instance, in September 2019, Allergan received FDA approval for VOLUMA XC with TSK STERiGLIDE cannula to be used in cheek augmentation. In October 2018, Galderma Laboratories invested in six new phase 2 and 4 clinical trials in the U.S. for new Restylane Lyft Dermal Filler.

Private companies such as Merz Pharmaceuticals and Laboratoires VIVACY are not only undertaking initiatives to launch novel products but are also gaining approvals for extended therapeutic areas of existing products. In 2018, Merz launched Belotero Lips for lip enhancement and treatment of perioral lines.

