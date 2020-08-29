Industrial coatings are engineered to provide protective and functional properties to the substrate. Most industrial coatings are formulated to protect against corrosion and wear of concrete and steel. Some industrial coatings are also applied to lower susceptibility to fire and other hazards. In addition, industrial coatings extend the durability of the material eliminating the need for replacement, thereby, saving time and costs. The industrial coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to an upsurge in demands for eco-friendly coating coupled with increasing demands from the automotive industry.

Get Exclusive Sample [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641029/sample

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– Asian Paints

– Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

– BASF SE

– Hempel A/S

– Jotun

– Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

– Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

– PPG Industries, Inc.

– The Sherwin-Williams Company

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial coatings market with detailed market segmentation by technology, resin, end-user industry and geography. The global industrial coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology, resin and end-user industry. Based on technology, the market is segmented as powder coatings, solvent-borne coatings, water-borne coatings, radiation cured coatings and others. On the basis of resin, the market is segmented as acrylics, epoxy, polyurethane (PU), polyester and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as aerospace, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, general industrial, marine, wood and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Instant Discount on [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641029/discount

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Industrial Coatings Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Industrial Coatings Market – By Resin

1.3.3 Industrial Coatings Market – By End-user Industry

1.3.4 Industrial Coatings Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL COATINGS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]