Moissanite is a rare mineral used in jewelry where it is a great substitute for diamond. Moissanite is a naturally occurring silicon carbide. Moissanite is also synthesized in lab. It has commercial as well as industrial applications owing to its hardness, thermal conductivity and optical properties. It is much more economical than diamond and therefore is used for laboratory purposes and jewelry markets. The moissanite market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income and large market for pocket friendly luxurious jewelry in developed as well as developing nations. However, other substitute for diamonds in the market are likely to hinder the moissanite market growth. On the other hand, moissanite is set to replace the cubic zirconia which lose their sparkle overtime, thereby, showcasing growth opportunities for the moissanite market.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Brilliant Earth, LLC

– CHARLES & COLVARD

– Cree, Inc.

– HRB Exports

– Loni Design Group

– Moissanite International

– MoissaniteCo

– Norstel

– Unimoss

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Moissanite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of moissanite market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global moissanite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading moissanite market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global moissanite market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as round brilliant, cushion, square brilliant, heart and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global moissanite market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The moissanite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Moissanite Market – By Type

1.3.2 Moissanite Market – By Application

1.3.3 Moissanite Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MOISSANITE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

