The computer aided-dispatch module offers a one-stop, flexible environment for seamlessly handling all calls and units while providing dispatchers with all cross-referenced data from the core RMS database of callers, callers locations, and more, in order to inform better, direct and protect citizens and officers. The interfaces with E911, ProQA, and other computer aided-dispatch related systems, CAD becomes the center of your emergency communication and incident response infrastructure.

The rise in national public safety initiatives and advance policies and regulations are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the computer-aided dispatch market. Moreover, an increase in demand for authentication and surveillance systems and technological advancements in communications infrastructure is anticipated to bring new opportunities for the computer-aided dispatch market.

The reports cover key developments in the Computer Aided Dispatch market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Computer Aided Dispatch market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Computer Aided Dispatch market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CentralSquare Technologies

CODY Systems

DoubleMap, LLC

Hexagon AB

Mark43, Inc

Southern Software, Inc.

Sun Ridge Systems Inc

Traumasoft

Tyler Technologies

ZETRON

The “Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Computer Aided Dispatch market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Computer Aided Dispatch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Computer Aided Dispatch market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global computer aided dispatch market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, application, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as call management, dispatch unit management, reporting and analysis, others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as government, transportation, healthcare and life sciences, utilities, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Computer Aided Dispatch market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Computer Aided Dispatch market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Computer Aided Dispatch market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Computer Aided Dispatch Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Computer Aided Dispatch Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Computer Aided Dispatch Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Computer Aided Dispatch Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

