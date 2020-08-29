The global market for radiation safety and protection and shielding applications should grow from $58.8 billion in 2019 to $72.9 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% for 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Numerous tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding, as well as the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11682

Report Includes:

– 69 tables

– Detailed overview of the global markets for various products and equipment involved in radiation monitoring and shielding and the various applications for these products and equipment in different fields and industries

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Quantitative analysis of the global and regional markets for radiation shielding and monitoring products and equipment by various end user segments such as forms of ionizing radiation, methods of radiation detection, radiation protection equipment and their sub-types, and applications of radiation detection

– Information on various types of radiation shielding materials, including their properties, uses and the future market outlook

– Discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market

– Patent review and new developments in radiation monitoring and shielding products and equipment industry

– Company profiles of major manufacturers of radiation shielding and monitoring equipment, including Ametek Inc., Rapiscan Systems, S.E. International Inc., Scionix Holland B.V., IBA Dosimetry GmbH, Smiths Detection Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

The increased use of ionization radiation in industry and medicine presents a health hazard, as it can cause microscopic damage to living tissue, resulting in skin burns and radiation sickness at high exposures. The advances in computed tomography, as well as the high radiation doses delivered by interventional procedures, have raised serious safety and health concerns for both patients and medical staff, requiring the establishment of a radiation protection culture (RPC) in every radiology department. The term “culture” in RPC describes the combination of attitudes, beliefs, practices and rules among the professionals, staff and patients regarding radiation protection. The establishment of such a culture

requires continuing education of the staff and professionals, effective communication at all levels and implementation of quality assurance programs. This culture must be brought about from the highest level of leadership. The establishment of an RPC enables the reduction of the radiation dose, enhances radiation risk awareness, minimizes unsafe practices and improves the quality of a radiation protection program.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11682

The major factors affecting the growth of market for radiation monitoring and shielding devices can be summarized as growing security threats, increasing global prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments and growing safety concerns after recently nuclear disasters.

The market for radiation monitoring and shielding has been divided into two segments –

– Radiation detection, measurement and monitoring equipment.

– Radiation shielding, safety and protection equipment.

The following summary table and figure illustrate the market for various radiation safety and protection and shielding applications, which have been divided into five segments –

– Personal protection applications.

– Homeland security and military applications.

– Radiation shielding applications.

– Medical and laboratory applications.

– Industrial and nuclear power applications.

The total market for radiation safety and protection and shielding applications was worth more than REDACTED in 2017. This market is expected to reach nearly REDACTED by the end of 2024, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.

The Summary Table shows that personal protection applications dominate the market, with REDACTED in 2017, increasing to nearly REDACTED in 2024, with a CAGR of REDACTED. The Homeland security and military applications segment was worth REDACTED in 2017, and it is expected to reach REDACTED by 2024, with a CAGR of REDA CTED.