Protein Labelling Market is expected to reach USD 2,135.7 million by 2025, from USD 1,323.6 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global protein labelling market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, Li-Cor, Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Active Motif, Inc., Takara Bio USA, Inc., Candor Bioscience GMBH, Innova Biosciences Ltd., Biotium, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Caprion Biosciences, Nanotemper Technologies GMBH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Inc., Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories, Eurogentec S.A, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Ethicon, Inc. among others.

Key questions answered in the report

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Protein Labelling application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Protein Labelling market opportunity? How Protein Labelling share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Proteomics Research

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

Increasing R&D Expenses

Absence of Skilled Professionals

Competition among Major Players

Rising Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Market Segmentation: Global Protein Labelling Market

The global protein labelling market is segmented based on labeling method, product, application, end user, and geographical segments.

Based on labeling method the global protein labelling market is segmented into in vitro labeling, in vivo labeling, and bioorthogonal labeling segments. The in vitro labeling segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of labeling method into enzymatic labeling, dye-based labeling, cotranslational labeling, site-specific labeling, and nanoparticle labeling. The in vivo labeling segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of labeling method into photoreactive labeling, and radioactive labeling.

Based on product the global protein labelling market is segmented into reagents, kits, and services segments. The reagents segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product into enzymes, monoclonal antibodies, proteins, probes/tags, and other reagents.

On the basis of application the global protein labelling market is classified into immunological techniques, cell-based assays, fluorescence microscopy, protein microarrays, and mass spectrometry.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, academic institutes, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers.

Based on geography the global protein labelling market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

