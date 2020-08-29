The global market for R2R flexible devices should grow from nearly $21.2 billion in 2018 to $41.3 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices, including a description of various device types and roll-to-roll fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging devices fabricated using roll-to-roll technologies.

BCC Research delineates the current market status for these products, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The roll-to-roll flexible device market is based on the following segments: substrate material, process, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices are provided, including an outline of recent events. This section identifies devices that are currently commercially available or emerging and offers a description of the main types.

The second section provides a technological review of the fabrication steps used to manufacture roll-to-roll flexible devices, with an outline of the most common processes. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis of roll-to-roll flexible devices. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (substrate type, process, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2016 and 2017 and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of flexible devices by roll-to-roll at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for roll-to-roll flexible devices is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for roll-to-roll flexible devices within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2018 through 2023. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of roll-to-roll flexible devices, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to materials, fabrication methods, equipment, and applications for roll-to-roll flexible devices. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, process, and application.

Report Includes:

– 66 data tables and 18 additional tables

– An overview of the market for roll-to-roll (R2R) technologies in the development and commercialization of flexible devices, including electronic devices, such as flexible displays, and energy devices, such as flexible solar cells

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016-2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Description of various types of flexible devices produced by R2R methods, together with a historical review of the technology and an outline of the most significant recent developments and discussion of current and emerging applications

– Examination of technical issues, and examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for

– A list of the leading providers of R2R technologies and flexible devices, along with a description of their products

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M, Avery Dennison, E Ink Holdings, LG Display, Materion, Nitto Denko, and Panasonic

Summary

Roll-to-roll technologies are very common in the paper and fabric printing industries and are becoming increasingly popular in the electronics industry and other advanced sectors for manufacturing devices that are flexible, lightweight, and low-cost. Flexible devices that are already commercially available include flexible printed circuits, solar cells, displays, and sensors. New devices are emerging for use in electronics, optoelectronics and other sectors.

BCC Research has identified four main sectors where flexible devices that are currently produced using roll-to-roll technologies (a.k.a., R2R flexible devices) have current and potential use: electronics, optoelectronics, energy, and sensors.

This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of R2R flexible devices and their production methods, highlighting the latest developments in their fabrication technology and material used. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (substrate material, process, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for R2R flexible devices increased from $REDACTED billion in 2016 to $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is estimated to be valued at approximately $REDACTED billion in 2018.

Increasing demand for a variety of flexible electronic devices, including flexible printed circuits, wearable electronics, flexible hybrid circuits, flexible memories, and flexible MEMS, is the main driver for this expansion, which corresponds to a healthy CAGR of REDACTED% during the period 2016 through 2018. With estimated revenues of $REDACTED billion, electronic devices currently account for REDACTED% of the total market.

Optoelectronic devices, which consist primarily of flexible displays and flexible lighting devices,represent the second-largest share of the market, at REDACTED% of the total, corresponding to estimated 2018 revenues of $REDACTED billion, while the remaining sectors represent a smaller combined share of REDACTED%.