Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Oat Milk Market Are: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Oatly, Califia Farms, Danone, HP HOOD LLC, PepsiCo, HAPPY PLANET FOODS., Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro, The Quaker Oats Company,, Pureharvest, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, RISO SCOTTI S.p.A., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Rude Health, Thrive Market, among other domestic and global players.

Oat milk market is expected to grow at a rate of 15.8% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption of oat milk for lactose intolerance population is the factor for the soy milk market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global Oat Milk Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Source (Organic, Conventional),

Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Application (Food , Beverages),

Packaging (Carton, Bottle, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Oat milk is a plant based product made from whole oat grain, as oat contain high amount of functional protein, fatty acids and dietary fiber which are essential to maintain good health. Oat milk is used as a substitute of dairy milk for vegan or lactose intolerant people as it gives taste and consistency similar to dairy milk along with it is a good source of low fat and cholesterol free milk.

Increasing demand for lactose free product as it is easily to digest, rising health awareness associated with the usage of oat milk, surging adoption of oat milk across the globe, prevalence of more fiber in oat milk as compared to dairy milk are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the oat milk market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of less number of manufacturers will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Easy availability of substitutes such as almond milk, coconut milk and others, less awareness regarding the benefits in developing economies will acts as a market restraint for the growth of the oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Oat Milk Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of source, oat milk market is segmented into organic and conventional.

Based on type, oat milk market is segmented into flavoured, unflavoured and others.

Based on the distribution channel, oat milk market is segmented into online and offline.

Oat milk market is also segmented on the basis of application. The application is segmented into food and beverages.

On the basis of packaging, oat milk is segmented into carton, bottle and others.

Global Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Oat Milk products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Oat Milk products which drives the market.

