The global market for sputtered films and sputtering targets should reach over $3.2 billion by 2021 from nearly $2.9 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%, from 2016 to 2021.

The global market for microfluidic technologies reached $6.8 billion in 2017 and should reach nearly $13.9 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% for the period of 2017-2022.

The global transparent displays market should grow from $7.1 billion in 2018 to $89.1 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.7% for the period of 2018-2023.

In the today’s world of system and devices, computing technology has become a major part of people’s life style, owing to integration of various semiconductor devices such as sensors, chips, micro-controllers, circuits, displays, cells, and many others. If closly looked, it can be observed that, semiconductors have influenced every bit and piece of all the computer systems and has become core parts of their functionality. With increase in applications of artificial intelligence (AI), computer systems are demanding on efficient sensors and semiconductors chips to carryout their advanced functionalities for better system output. According to Dr. Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, AI and machine learning technologies have created potential space for development of semiconductor architectures such as Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, 3D packaging, and some new materials including carbon and graphene nano tubes.

Additionally, semiconductor vendors have found good market opportunities with introductions of various display technologies such as LCDs, OLED, LED, transparenet dispalys, and others. Flexible displays, curved screens, thin-film dispalys, and AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) are some of the core areas where semiconductor investors have adopted various new innovations and market development strategies. For instance, in September 2017, Samsung and LG Electronics invested $30 million in CYNORA GmbH, a leading next generation OLED developer in Germany. This investment is to promote advanced OLEDs such as flexible OLED, transparent displays, and others in the flexible display market.

This semiconductor research review provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis and guidance that has been aiding business decision making since BCC Research was founded in 1971. It includes highlights of reports published in 2018 on the following semiconductor technology markets:

SMC036E Microfluidics: Technologies and Global Markets

SMC037G Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films: Technology and Markets

SMC109A Transparent Displays: Technologies and Global Markets

SMC110A Thin Film Transistors: Global Markets to 2022

SMC111A Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM): Global Markets to 2022

SMC113A Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries

