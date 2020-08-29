The global market for rainwater harvesting should grow from $1.2 billion in 2017 to reach $1.5 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2017-2022.

The global market for water meters should grow from $4.0 billion in 2017 to reach $5.1 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2017-2022.

The global market for electronic waste management and recycling should grow from $31.5 billion in 2017 to reach $55.3 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% for the period of 2017-2022.

Summary

The current environmental conditions are indicative of water scarcity around the world. As a result, various countries around the world are implementing water management techniques for proper utilization of water. The awareness for water management techniques such as rainwater harvesting, installation of water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems is rapidly growing. Busselton Water, a water corporation suppling drinking water across the Busselton area of Western Australia is experimenting Internet of Things (IoT) platform for water management in collaboration with Telstra and Software AG. Telstra, a telecom operator and Software AG, an enterprise software company

are providing IoT services.

