According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market is accounted for $5.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for fitness devices and rising health concerns. However, high costs is restraining the market growth.

Amongst application, condenser segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Thermocouples are one of the most popular contact temperature sensors. They can measure a wide range of temperatures, are identical and have standard connectors. By Geography, North America is expected to grow significantly due to rising need for medical services and medical sensor providers, who are focusing on developing high value-add equipment catering to the rising needs.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market include GE Healthcare, Honeywell, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Analog Devices, First Sensor, LumaSense Technologies Inc., Medtronic, Nonin Medical, NXP Semiconductor, Pyromation Inc., Smiths Medical, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, Weed Instrument Co. and Zephyr Technology.

Types Covered:

• Fibre Optic Sensors

• Infrared Sensors

• Liquid Crystal Temperature Sensors

• Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTDs)

• Thermistors

• Thermocouples

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceutical

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

