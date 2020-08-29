According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Indoor 3D Laser Scanner market accounted for $3.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increased accuracy reduces manual intervention and high precision are some of the key factors boosting the market growth. However, increasing price of these scanners, rising costs associated with the manufacturing and installation and cost-effective alternatives available for this scanning are the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for this metrology across various industries and the integration of this technology in the affordable consumer devices will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12066

A 3D laser scanner with it precise point captures technique acquires all the surface points and extrapolates the component’s precise shapes and measurements through the software. Some of the common techniques for 3D scanning are laser scanners, industrial CT scanners, CMMs and structured light digitizers. Advanced 3D laser scanning is a popular technique as it enables clear and sharp dimensions of otherwise hard to measure objects.

By type, handHeld segment growth is due to its versatility, ease of use and portability. A handheld scanner is capable of capturing 3D geometry from objects of almost any size or shape, in almost any environment. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have huge demand due to the rising number of engineering and infrastructure projects in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Kreon Technologies, Hexagon (Leica), Faro, Surphaser, Topcon, Z+F GmbH, Nikon Metrology, 3D Digital, Teledyne Optech, Maptek, Shapegrabber, Riegl, Trimble and Creaform (AMETEK).

Products Covered:

• Automated & CMM-based

• Handheld

• Desktop & Stationary

• Tripod Mounted

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Automotive and Transportation

• Aerospace and Defense

• Energy and Power

• Medical and Healthcare

• Architecture and Engineering

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12066

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

<<< Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/12066