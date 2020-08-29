Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Temperature Sensing market.

The global distributed temperature sensing market was valued at USD 411.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025. The Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) is used for measuring temperature across various fiber optic applications using optical fibers. Various advantages of DTS include compact size, resistance to ionizing radiation, and immunity to electromagnetic interference. These advantages have propelled their usage for sensing and measuring temperature across various applications, such as oil and gas, power and utility, and others.

Distributed temperature sensing is an emerging technology; therefore, its implementation across water-based applications has increased in recent years. A wide range of geophysical methods are being designed for monitoring hydrologic processes at large scales and the catchment. The demand for some geophysical methods is on the rise, in order to quantify the fluxes between the surface water and groundwater. All these factors are anticipated to contribute to the rising adoption of DTS.

The DTS using fiber optic cable is carried by sending a laser light along the fiber-optic cable. The photons in the light interact with the molecular structures of fiber and the incident light scatters. The variation observed in the optical powers is used for measuring the temperature. In hydrologic processes, the distribution temperature sensing is used across various applications, such as in characterizing the interaction of a stream and an estuary in the aquifer and determines transmissive fractures in bedrock boreholes.

The use of distributed temperature sensing for monitoring of temperature patterns in the stream bed in order to determine various zones where groundwater is discharged is also on the rise. Distributed temperature sensing also enables monitoring of downhole temperature in order to study hydrogeological processes at spatial resolution and high frequency. Implementation of these sensors in passive mode for in site investigation of in-well flow, groundwater flow, or for the estimation of subsurface thermal property is also on the rise. Such factors are substantially propelling the use of distributed temperature sensors thereby driving market growth.

Measuring Principle Insights

Based on measuring principle, the distributed temperature sensing market is categorized into Optical Time-Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) and Optical Frequency-Domain Reflectometry (OFDR). The former principle is widely used for measuring the losses in telecom sector. In the OTDR principle, a laser pulse is generated from solid-state or semiconductor lasers, and is sent into the fiber. The backscattered light is analyzed for temperature monitoring. Most distributed temperature sensing systems are based on optical time domain reflectometry operating principle, thereby holding a high market share.

The OFDR measuring principle provides information about the local characteristics of temperature. This information is only available when the signal that is backscattered during the entire time of measurement is measured as a function of frequency. This principle allows for efficient use of available system bandwidth. It also enables distributed sensing with a maximum updated rate allowable in the fiber. The adoption of the OFDR principle segment is expected to witness growth in the forthcoming years, owing to rising technological advancements, such as the development of incoherent optical frequency-domain reflectometry.

Fiber

Type Insights of Distributed Temperature Sensing Market

On the basis of fiber type, the market is segmented into multi-mode fiber and single-mode fiber. The single-mode type has a small core through which only one path of rays to light to travel through it. This segment is expected to cater to relatively low shares in the market due to small core of the fiber.

The multi-mode fiber segment is expected to cater majority market share and is also expected to expandat the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The multi-mode fiber has a large diameter of the core that provides multiple pathways for light to travel in the fiber. It has a high threshold for nonlinearities and can launch more power in the fiber. This fiber type is widely used for long-distance since it offers better temperature resolution.

Application Insights of Distributed Temperature Sensing Market

Based on the application, the market for distribution temperature sensing is categorized into five segments, namely oil and gas, power and utility, safety and security, industrial and, civil engineering. The oil and gas segment is expected to hold to the largest market share in the forthcoming years. The need to know the vertical thermal profile and real-time temperature is increasing, leading to extensive use of DTS across petrochemical plants, drilling, pipelines, floating-roof tanks/fixed-roof tanks, and others.

The power and utility and civil engineering application segments are expected to grow moderatelyover the forecast period. Owing to the use of DTS in coal conveyor, power cable, smart grid, dam, highway tunnels, railway tunnels, and other applications. The safety and security segment is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as prevention from the risk of fire, leakage, accidents, malfunction, and others and optimization of the production efficiency of the oil plant are boosting the demand.

Regional Insights of Distributed Temperature Sensing Market

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to increasing number of vendors focusing on geographical expansions to cater to growing customer demands in the region. For instance, in September 2019, Silixa Ltd., a provider of distributed fiber optic monitoring solutions, expanded its presence in North America by opening a new office in Montana, USA. This was due to increased demand for the companys direct temperature sensing systems and other distributed sensing-based monitoring solutions.

South America is expected to register second largest market share over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a rise in the adoption of distributed temperature sensing in near future, due to low cost and high reliability of the sensors. Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to hold moderate market share, in the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of Distributed Temperature Sensing Market

The key market participants include Silixa Ltd, AP Sensing GmbH, NKT Photonics A/S, Bandweaver, Sensornet Limited, OFS Fitel, LLC, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, OPTROMIX, and Yokogawa Corporation of America. Most companies focus on launching new sensors for temperature sensing. They also focus on launching new products that can help them gain a competitive edge. For instance, in May 2018, AP Sensing GmbH announced the launch of a next-generation distributed temperature sensing. This product will offer various capabilities such as asset monitoring, temperature sensing, and breaking space, time, and accuracy limits.

