Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Porous Ceramic market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Porous Ceramic Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Porous Ceramic market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Porous Ceramic Market Size & Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Porous Ceramic Market

The global porous ceramic market size was estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. Rising demand for the product from the industries such as automotive, medical, electronics and semiconductor, energy and power, industrial, aerospace and defense is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Rising healthcare concerns among people coupled with the implementation of advanced medical technologies is projected to propel the demand for porous ceramics in the medical industry. In addition, growing spending capacity of individuals and increased government spending towards the expansion of the healthcare sector in developing economies is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The U.S. market for porous ceramics was valued at USD 983.0 million in 2018. Implementation of various regulations by the government of the U.S. including CAA to safeguard the public from exposure to harmful toxic gases is expected to drive the demand for filters, thereby positively influencing the growth of the market in the country.

Porous ceramic filter materials are resistant to corrosion, temperature, and pressure, which promotes their usage in industrial processes to remove impurities and improve the quality of the final product. The growing adoption of filtration and separation products in the industrial sector is projected to promote the demand for porous ceramic filtration products.

Rapidly growing population across the globe is projected to propel the demand for production, thereby resulting in increased manufacturing efficiency for industrial products, transportation, infrastructure, and food and beverages. This is anticipated to promote the need for the implementation of filtration and separation technology, thereby propelling the market for porous ceramics.

Industrial applications including body armor, electromechanical transducer, ceramic capacitors, and data storage elements require dense ceramic. This is anticipated to limit the market growth over the forecast period. However, demand for lightweight equipment from industries such as aerospace and defense, electronics and semiconductor is likely to promote the product demand.

Application Insights of Porous Ceramic Market

The importance of porous ceramics is growing owing to their rising penetration in filtration, insulation, structural components, biomedical, and coating applications in industries like automotive, medical, electronics and semiconductors, energy and power, industrial, and aerospace and defense. In addition, porous ceramics have emerged as one of the major additive manufacturing materials due to its superior properties such as high mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Increasing use of porous ceramics in manufacturing membranes for use in applications such as microfiltration, pervaporation, and ultrafiltration is projected to promote the industry growth. In addition, the broad range of applications of porous ceramics filtration products in most demanding industries across the globe, such as oil and gas and steel, is expected to bolster their demand.

Porous ceramics offer a large set of benefits for use in insulation, such as extended life, chemical inertness, less shrinkage insulation layers, and cost-effectiveness. The aforementioned properties offered by the materials, coupled with emerging green building trends, are expected to drive the growth of the segment at a CAGR of 11.9% by revenue.

Porous ceramics are rapidly replacing metals in the manufacturing of automotive and aerospace components owing to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, thermal stability, and chemical stability. Spark plug is one of the highly produced porous ceramic automotive components. The increasing awareness related to the product benefits is anticipated to augment the market for porous ceramics.

Raw

Material Insights of Porous Ceramic Market

Demand for raw materials such as alumina, titanate, zirconate, ferrite, aluminum nitride, and others is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising number of applications in industries including infrastructure, automotive, aerospace, and medical across the globe. This is likely to result in demand-supply gap, thereby leading to high raw material procurement cost.

Alumina-based porous ceramics are highly preferred across semiconductor, electrical, medical, and other industries owing to its excellent properties, such as low specific heat, low bulk density, high specific surface area, and low thermal conductivity. The segment is expected to realize a revenue of USD 4.8 billion by 2025 on account of increasing usage across the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Superior properties of zirconate ceramics including excellent strength and wear resistance are likely to increase its use in medical application such as dental substructures, medical prostheses, bone fillers, and scaffolds for tissue engineering. This is anticipated to result in high demand for zirconate, thereby leading to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Factors such as the geopolitical issues among countries such as China and the U.S. coupled with the stringent government regulations related to metal oxides is anticipated to negatively impact the availability of key raw materials such as alumina, silicon nitride, and silicon carbide. This is projected to limit the growth of the porous ceramic market.

Regional Insights of Porous Ceramic Market

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness strong growth over the forecast period and reach USD 5.1 billion in 2025 owing to the rapid expansion of the industrial sector across the economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. In addition, stringent government regulations related to environmental protection is likely to propel the demand for filtration products.

Implementation of air and water filtration systems across industries such as chemicals, metal processing, and cement industries in the region is anticipated to augment the market growth. In addition, expansion of the automotive industry is anticipated to further propel the demand for porous ceramic filtration products, thereby propelling the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Technological advancements such as implementation of nanotechnology in the filtration process coupled with the imposition of stringent industrial laws and standards set by the U.S. EPA pertaining to water filtration performance are projected to drive the demand for ceramic filters. This, in turn, is projected to positively influence the market for porous ceramics in North America.

The demand for automotive filters in North America is expected to witness significant growth on account of the rising production of lightweight energy-efficient vehicles as well as the ascending demand for luxury vehicles including SUVs and off-roaders. The rising demand for filtration products from the automotive industry is projected to boost the product demand.

Market Share Insights of Porous Ceramic Market

The prominent market players compete on the basis of product quality and price in order to increase the application scope of the product in industries including healthcare, aerospace, oil and gas, and mining. In addition, the companies operating across the globe invest in the R&D to manufacture porous ceramic products with superior durability with extended lifespan.

Major market players include STC Superior Technical Ceramics Corp.; CoorsTek Inc.; Rauschert GmbH; Nishimura Advanced Ceramics; Selee Corporation; Refractron Technologies Corp.; KeraNor AS; Lianyungang Henka Ceramics Technology Co., Ltd.; Noritake Co., Limited; Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (INNOVACERA); Toto Ltd.; Kyocera Corporation; LAM Research Corporation; NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; and Applied Materials, Inc.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Porous Ceramic Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global porous ceramic market report on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconate Ceramics

Ferrite Ceramics

Aluminum Nitride

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Filtration (Air Filtration, Liquid Filtration)

Automotive

Medical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Insulation

Automotive

Medical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

High Purity Materials

Automotive

Medical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Structural Components

Automotive

Medical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Others

Automotive

Medical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Porous Ceramic in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Porous Ceramic Market Size & Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580