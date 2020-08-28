Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Tubing market.

The global medical tubing market size was estimated at USD 6.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Availability of cost-competitive medical-grade plastics, increasing access to healthcare supplies across the globe, and rising demand for medical devices that incorporate tubing are the primary factors driving the market.

Growing consciousness regarding hospital-acquired infections coupled with rising concerns related to the spread of such infections is expected to surge demand for single-use or disposable medical devices. Increasing strategic alliances within the medical device industry is anticipated to boost the reach of disposable medical devices across the globe, thereby driving the market for medical tubing.

Rising individual incomes, aging population over 100 million, and rise in diagnostic and pathological laboratories on account of an increase in the incidences of chronic diseases are some of the factors driving market growth in the emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. The private sector is likely to account for over 80% of the market share by 2025 in these countries.

The product demand is driven by increased government spending on healthcare programs, national legislation related to the governments National Health Insurance Program along with the Competition Commissions investigation in private healthcare costs. Accelerating economic growth supported by higher commodity prices and growing investor sentiment is expected to further propel market growth over the forecast period.

The trade for medical devices is led by imports as most domestically manufactured products are exported to other markets. With an increased demand for imported medical devices, the regulatory system along with the healthcare industry is more open to innovative and novel technologies that have surged imports of medical devices in emerging nations such as India and China.

The assembly of small and thin microtubes is complex owing to their tight tolerances and flexibility. Manufacturers use solvent welding technology to assemble such complex tube structures. However, the potential risks associated with the most commonly used toxic solvents such as methylene chloride in the welding process is projected to restrict market growth over the coming years.

Product Insights of Medical Tubing Market

In terms of product segmentation, the medical tubing market is categorized into polyolefins, silicone, polyvinyl chloride, fluoropolymers, polycarbonates, and others. PVC is the most widely used thermoplastic material in medical tube manufacturing on account of its ability to meet the demanding requirements of the healthcare industry. An increase in the use of single-use pre-sterilized medical devices is expected to surge the product demand over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for the production of application-specific medical equipment and diagnostic equipment to address the aging population is expected to drive demand for silicone tube over the coming years. The product is resistant to many environmental factors such as x-rays, temperature, UV radiation, and chemicals.

Polyolefins find a wide range of applications in the healthcare sector as they offer chemical resistance, improved biocompatibility, and lubricity with extremely thin expandable walls and elevated compressive strength. They are highly used in medical-grade heat shrink tubing as they have extraordinary mechanical endurance best for stiffening, strain relief, and electric insulation properties.

Application Insights of Medical Tubing Market

In terms of application segmentation, the market for medical tubing is categorized into bulk disposable tubing, drug delivery systems, catheters, biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, and others. The demand for diagnostic equipment is observing an ascend in order to help detect diseases in the initial stages and mitigate treatment costs. Moreover, increasing emphasis on preventing the spread of infection from one patient to another is expected to drive segment growth.

The demand for tubes in catheters application segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Medical tubes are used in a wide variety of catheters such as electrophysiology (EP) ablation, angiographic, and urinary catheters. The broad application scope of catheters in the healthcare sector is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for medical tube manufacturers.

Continuous innovation in drug delivery systems is surging the demand for customizable tubes, which is projected to drive the demand for medical tubes in drug delivery systems. In addition, increasing innovations in drug delivery systems such as intracochlear drug delivery and photo-thermally triggered drug delivery, which use nano medical tubes is expected to further propel market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Medical Tubing Market

North America is expected to continue to play a leading role in medical tubing research and development as United States has kept its R&D tax credit low. In addition, various companies, small and large are driving innovation in the healthcare sector in order to provide healthy lifestyles and provide innovative treatments and devices.

By 2050, more than 1.3 billion of the Asia Pacific population will be considered elderly. In South Korea, Australia and Japan, 31.4%, 18.5% and 17.1% of their respective populations will be considered elderly by 2028. The aging population, driven by increasing life expectancy and declining fertility rates along with the rise of obesity levels and chronic diseases is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

European market is expected to be driven by the strong healthcare system in Germany, France, Russia, U.K., and Italy. The product demand is dominated by Germany, which accounted for over 29.8% of the Europe market share in 2018. The new European Union medical device regulations are projected to positively impact the dynamics of the market for medical tubing in this region over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Medical Tubing Market

The market for medical tubing is becoming highly complex and competitive globally. Consequently, the manufacturing companies either look to integrate horizontally backward across the value chain by acquiring plastic equipment manufacturers or opt for suppliers who provide value-added services. This provides an opportunity for the manufacturers that offer value-added services to gain an advantage over their competitors.

On account of the high demand for advanced technologies and services, many contract manufacturers such as NewAge Industries, Inc.; TE Connectivity Ltd.; and Freudenberg and Co. KG are diversifying their product portfolio by developing products that meet the complex requirements of the industry and by scaling up their production capacities to meet the rising demand for medical tubes.

