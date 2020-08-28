Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Africa Electric Scooters market.

The Africa electric scooters market size was valued at USD 36.5 million in 2018 and anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the adoption of eco-friendly transportation and rising demand for electric scooter sharing services have driven the market. In addition, strong inclination of vehicle manufacturers toward limiting vehicular emission has driven the development of electric scooters.

The automotive industry in Africa is undergoing a transformation with manufacturers adopting innovative strategies to capitalize on the maximum potential of electric two-wheelers. For instance, home charging solutions and use of renewable sources are expected to contribute to the innovation in battery-operated vehicles. These vehicles exhibit better performance, which proves highly beneficial for consumers. The decline in need for raw materials for production will also drive commercial growth.

Government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint by 2020 are gaining immense momentum and development of charging infrastructure has already begun. As electric scooters exhibit zero emission characteristics, the concept of electric vehicles is capturing the attention consumers in the Africa market. Rapid decline of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) technology for motorcycles is creating significant opportunities for battery-powered vehicles. Moreover, low-cost mobility options have proven to make the urban commute more convenient.

Rise in competition and lack of scaling within competitive markets is likely to constrict the market growth. In addition, lack of technical competence and absence of domestic manufacturers result in tepid growth. However, high gasoline prices in Egypt and the emergence rental network for electric scooters in Morocco have paved the way for product demand in Africa. Additionally, the availability of easy financing and cost-effective electric vehicles will contribute to market growth.

Innovative strategies adopted by key players is complementing market growth. For instance, Gogoro, Inc. has aligned its objective to the development of the battery-swapping network, which enables the company to deliver enhanced consumer experience. Moreover, charging equipment manufacturers are collaborating with researchers and automakers to develop strategies that facilitate scooters access to clean energy from renewable sources. In July 2019, the company announced Go Share, an end-to-end mobility sharing platform and solution for smart cities with anticipation to meet smart city goals and objectives.

Product Insights of Africa Electric Scooters Market

Based on product, the market can be categorized into retro, standing/self-balancing, and folding scooters. Retro electric scooters accounted for the largest share in 2018 and the segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This segment includes vintage as well as next-generation scooters such as the eGen eG3 electric scooter and BMWs C-Evolution. These variants have an electric drivetrain, driving seats, and a platform for the riders feet. Availability of effective sharing services for commuters and cost-effectiveness benefits for shorter distances triggers the development of the retro type segment.

Self-balancing electric scooters accounted for the second-largest share in 2018 owing to rise in demand and manufacturers emphasis on developing these scooters. Stringent norms and regulations, such as the UL-certification for manufacturing self-balancing electric scooters, have enforced manufacturers to enhance product quality. Product launches, strong demand, and benefits such as low cost and easy availability are triggering the growth of the segment.

Battery Insights

Based on battery, the Africa electric scooters market has been segmented into sealed lead acid, NiMH, and Li-Ion batteries. Sealed lead acid has gained immense popularity in recent years and continues to account for the dominant revenue share. These batteries are preferred for electric scooters owing to features such as reliability, little-to-no maintenance, cost-effective manufacturing, and easy to transport. However, if not discarded properly, these batteries can pose a serious threat to the environment as well as human health and this factor is likely to act as a hindrance to the growth of this segment.

The Li-ion battery segment is likely to witness accelerated adoption in the coming years due to growing demand for eco-friendly batteries and the numerous benefits these variants offer. Better performance over NiMH and sealed lead-acid batteries and growing technological advancements have resulted in its broader adoption. Some of its key features are energy density, better resilience to self-discharge, compact design, and lightweight.

Voltage Insights

Based on voltage, the market includes electric scooters with 24V, 36V, 48V, and >48V power. 36V batteries dominated the market due to high energy retention and contribution to vehicle performance. NiMH and Li-Ion batteries with 36V are generally high in demand since they offer better charging time and prevent emission of toxic chemicals into the environment. Vehicles integrated with 36V systems result in high vehicle efficiency, enabling it to run for a longer distance. This segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

The share of 24V batteries is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. These batteries have gained immense prominence in the past few years owing to high efficiency. Large storage space is required for 24V batteries and hence manufacturers emphasize on offering a dual pair of 12V batteries, commonly known as trickle charge system. However, these storage constraints have constricted the demand for this type of voltage system.

Regional Insights of Africa Electric Scooters Market

South Africa is the leading country in the market due to growing consumer awareness regarding the environment and rising consciousness to opt for more sustainable commute alternatives. Rise in import of electric scooters from China is expected to influence the regional automotive industry in South Africa. Moreover, stringent policies and norms by the government are likely to play a pivotal role in promoting green transportation.

Egypt is also a prominent market for electric scooters owing to rise in developments in the automotive industry and high adoption rate of battery-operated vehicles. The popularity of electric scooters as a part of public transportation and availability of charging infrastructure are likely to influence regional growth in the coming years. The Egypt government has lowered the taxes imposed on CNG and battery-operated vehicles to encourage the use of electric vehicles. This is likely to translate into high product demand over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Africa Electric Scooters Market

Key players operating in the Africa market include Gogoro Inc.; Honda Motor Co Ltd.; JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE Co. LTD; KTM AG; Peugeot Scooters; Vmoto Limited; Terra Motors Corporation; and Yamaha Motor Company Limited. The top three players-Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Company Limited-dominate the market owing to their strong product portfolio and technical expertise.

Companies are focusing on implementing strategies such as development of new products, partnerships and distribution agreements, and regional expansion to increase their revenue share. For instance, in June 2019, Yamaha Motor Company Limited launched its electric scooter EC-05 in partnership with Gogoro, Inc. The scooter features two removable batteries, which can be exchanged at recharging stations and can also be charged at home.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Africa Electric Scooters Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented Africa electric scooters market report on the basis of product, battery, voltage, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2019 – 2030)

Retro

Standing/Self-balancing

Folding

Battery Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2019 – 2030)

Sealed Lead Acid

NiMH

Li-Ion

Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2019 – 2030)

24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

