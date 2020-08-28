Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market

The global diethylene glycol monobutyl ether market size was estimated at USD 178.4 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of the product as a cleaning agent and in formulation of paints and coatings is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether is one of the broadly utilized coalescent in formulating latex paints for architectural applications. Increased construction spending in emerging countries is expected to trigger the demand for paints and coatings in the building and construction sector, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether (DEGBE) is a colorless liquid, which is miscible in water and oil. In addition, it is soluble in benzene, ethanol, acetone, and ethyl ether. Ethylene oxide is one of the key raw materials for manufacturing diethylene glycol monobutyl ether. It is an organic compound and is a flammable, colorless liquid having a faint odor. It is primarily formulated by the catalytic oxidation of ethylene. Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether is manufactured by reacting ethylene oxide with n-butanol in presence of alkali catalyst.

Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether is widely used as a solvent in cleaners and detergents, dyes, ink, and paint industries. According to the European Union Risk Assessment Report, in Europe, the product is used as a cleaning agent and in paint and surface coatings. In France, its use in the cosmetics industry is permissible, wherein it is used as a solvent in hair dyes with a maximum concentration of 9%. Moreover, various companies including Eastman Chemical Company have been granted permission under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to use diethylene glycol monobutyl ether without limitation for food-use and non-food use pesticide products.

The textile industry is a rapidly-growing market backed by constant technological innovations such as development of smart textiles, introduction of geotextiles, antimicrobial medical textiles, and waterproof breathable textiles. The demand for improved appearance of textiles has paved way for new dyeing techniques and unique formulations, globally. Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether is used as a wetting-out solution in textile industry. In textile dyeing application, DEG monobutyl ether promotes rapid and uniform penetration of dyes.

Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether does not cause any severe human health hazard and can be recycled. Therefore, it is not subjected to any stringent waste disposal regulations. In addition, safety standards associated with transportation and storage of the product are also lenient.

Application Insights of Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market

Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether is one of the broadly utilized coalescent in formulating latex paints and paints for architectural applications. Its demand in the paints, coatings, and inks segment accounted for 36.3% of global market revenue in 2018. Latex paints dominate the paint industry followed by oil-based paints. Since latex paints are water-based formulations, they dry faster compared to its counterparts, thereby reducing time of application for second coat. These paints are therefore broadly used in indoor painting applications.

DEG monobutyl ethers are used to formulate several industrial multi-purpose cleaners. In manufacturing facilities, proper cleaning of the equipment and its surrounding space is critical to ensure proper and uninterrupted functioning of the machines. Cleaning of the equipment includes degreasing, removal of accumulated dirt and dust, and disinfecting the surrounding areas. To maintain and preserve workplace cleanliness and hygiene, manufacturers working in the cleaning products formulation space have developed multiple surfactants, chelating agents, solvents, pH regulators, and solubilizers, wherein diethylene glycol monobutyl ethers are used in formulations. This is projected to drive demand for diethylene glycol monobutyl ether in cleaning agents with a CAGR of 3.5%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period.

The product is used in lacquers, stamp-pads, dopes, and printing inks, wherein it is required to have extremely low evaporation rate. It is used in high-bake enamels to provide characteristics such as desirable flow and glossiness. In printing box-boards and other allied materials, it is used as a dye solvent to enable quick and uniform penetration of ink. It is used as a solvent for felt tip pens and ball point pen inks, as well as in textile printing and dyeing. Furthermore, it is also used as a diluent in hydraulic brake fluids and as a stabilizer and deactivator for formulating agricultural pesticides. Wide application scope of the product is anticipated to foster the consumption of the product over the forthcoming period.

Regional Insights of Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market

North America market for diethylene glycol monobutyl ether is majorly driven by the products use in pharmaceuticals, detergents, and cleaning agents. The region recorded the highest consumption of industrial and institutional cleaners in 2017, followed by China. This can be attributed to the rising concerns related to sanitation in both commercial and residential sectors. The aforementioned factors are expected to cumulatively augment the consumption of diethylene glycol monobutyl ether in the region with a CAGR of 3.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

The demand for DEG monobutyl ether in paints and coatings formulation is expected to grow steadily in the region due to high infrastructural development projects in pipeline such as LaGuardia Airport Construction Project, OHare Airport Construction Project, Second Avenue Subway Construction Project, Sound Transit 3 (ST3) Construction Project, and California High Speed Rail Construction Project.

Europe has stringent regulations, in terms of chemical manufacturing and utilization, across several countries. According to the European Commission, diethylene glycol monobutyl ether was majorly used in formulating cleaning products in Europe, followed by its use in paints and coatings production. However, the EU has restricted the use of DEGBE up to over 9% concentration in cosmetics manufacturing, especially in France. In addition, the use of DEGBE in food and medicine products is prohibited in European countries. However, growing demand for diethylene glycol monobutyl ether in formulating cleaning products is projected to drive the diethylene glycol monobutyl ether market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is recognized as one of the largest markets for paints and coatings, wherein the key players in the industry are seeking stable growth through consolidation. Rising population, rapid infrastructural development, growing middle-class and upper-middle class population, and widespread urbanization has cumulatively led to significant consumption of various paints and coatings for individualized living spaces and public infrastructure development. The paint and coatings application accounted for a revenue share of 37.1% in the Asia Pacific market for diethylene glycol monobutyl ether in 2018.

In Central and South America, Brazil is the largest consumer of diethylene glycol monobutyl ether and accounts for over 60% of the regions demand in paints and coatings application. After Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are observed to be substantially large consumers of paints and coatings, which is driven by the rising demand for architectural paints in these countries.

Market Share Insights of Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market

Key industry participants such as Eastman Chemical, TCI Chemicals, and India Glycols have been investing heavily in research to formulate products for expanded applications in niche applications, particularly cosmetics. Other notable players in the DEGBE market includes Advance Petrochemicals Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Petronas Chemicals, and Solventis.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer of the product with presence of players such as Advance Petrochemicals Limited, India Glycols, Petronas Chemicals, and Hannong Chemicals. Volatility in crude oil prices have been impacting the overall the ethylene oxide and derivatives industry including DEG monobutyl ethers, resulting in fluctuation of operations and product supply. This is one of the key challenges being faced by the market players.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global diethylene glycol monobutyl ether market report on the basis application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Paints, Coatings, & Inks

Cleaning Agents

Other Applications

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580