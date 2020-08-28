Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Curling Irons market.

The global curling irons market size was valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing use of low cost hair grooming products as a result to achieve the desired hair styles is expected to drive the product demand. In addition, rising traction in hair styling tools with digitally precise heat and speed adjustments along with vitamin coatings for maximum hair protection is expected to propel the demand.

Rising preference for portable and less time consuming hair styling products is likely to contribute to the market growth. Technologically advanced products are anticipated to gain significant traction among the younger generation, which in turn is expected to drive the market. As a result, manufacturers are introducing advanced products to cater to the changing consumer demand. For instance, Dyson offers Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete which includes a complete package of hairstyling tools such as airwrap barrels, smoothing brush, volumnizing brush, pre-styling dryer, filter cleaning brush, non-slip heat resistant mat, and storage case. Thus, consumers do not have to purchase different products for different styling requirements.

Availability of curling irons with features such as vitamin coatings and anti-oxidants with 360-degree curling options is anticipated to positively influence the market growth. For instance, Revlons Nutrifusion line offers three curling irons and one straightener. These products are infused with moringa and macadamia to provide hair conditioning in order to protect the natural luster of hair. Conair Corporation provides Curl Secret curling wand which uses tourmaline ceramic curling chamber wherein hair is heated from all directions to provide perfect curly and bouncy effect.

Rising popularity of social media influencers, DIY hair styling tutorials, and training videos, especially among millennials is expected to create growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market for curling irons. Moreover, the beauty brands are focusing on engaging their consumers through these influencers as well as celebrities.

Product Insights of Curling Irons Market

Curling tongs dominated the market with more than 47.2% revenue share in 2018. The advance heating properties of curling tongs with different levels of heat adjustment provide a smooth and shiny texture to hair owing to the non-stick coating. its the long-lasting results offered by the product are expected to drive the demand from both residential and commercial segments. The product is manufactured using different kinds of heating plate materials, such as ceramic, tourmaline and simple metal to protect the hair strands and to avoid damage cause by heat.

Curling wands market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. This appliance is evolving in the market owing to its fast and high-intensity heating properties and availability of different spirals to get various types of curls. New product developments by are projected to expand the market for curling wands during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Lunata Beauty had introduced Lunata Cordless, Convertible Curling Wand/Iron, with a 32 mm titanium barrel and removable clip.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarket/hypermarket accounted for more than 45.0% curling irons market share in 2018. Physical demonstration of the product in these stores serves as a major factor boosting the segment growth. Moreover, the availability of a huge range of products of different brands at discounted prices is expected to further drive the segment. For instance, Geloon Electronic Technology Limited collaborated with over fifty international brands in professional salon and retail distribution markets with majority players in North America and Western Europe.

Rapid developments in terms of structured retail sectors, have also been fueling the segment growth by providing more visibility and space for the existing and new brands. Online channel is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025 on account of the rising number of online hairstyling retailers, such as Amazon.com, flipkart.com, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and Lunatahair.com.

Application Insights of Curling Irons Market

Commercial application accounted for more than 74.7% share of global curling irons market in 2018. Increasing availability of professional services across salons, beauty parlors, and makeup studios is anticipated to drive the demand for curling irons from the commercial segment. For instance, there were over one million active salons in U.S. in 2017. While, 45% of the revenue generated in the hair styling industry is derived from hair cutting or styling services. Therefore, rapid growth of the professional segment is likely to positively impact the segment growth. Furthermore, substantial risk of burns posed by these hot irons also encourages consumers to opt for professional services for hair styling which is expected to further drive the segment growth.

Residential application of curling irons is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing preference for affordable, self-grooming appliances for at-home styling is popularizing the use of curling irons. In addition, high investment by consumers to enhance the appearance of their hair, on a daily basis is anticipated to positively influence the segment growth. Growth in travel and tourism activities is also encouraging consumers to buy portable, compact, and travel-friendly appliances. This factor can be attributed to the growth of the segment.

Regional Insights of Curling Irons Market

North America held the leading market share of 36.0% in 2018. Increasing influence of fashion vloggers through social media is positively influencing the regional market growth. Presence of a high number of hair stylists in the region is also expected to drive the demand for curling irons from the commercial application segment. To put this into perspective, over 45000 people in Texas were employed in the hair stylist industry in 2017. Thus, the regional market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing adoption of western and popular hair styling trends in developing countries such as India, China, and Bangladesh is expected to drive the regional demand for curling irons. The regional market has potential growth opportunities for new segments, such as portable appliances and advanced hair styling tools. Moreover, increasing disposable income and awareness about technologically advanced products are estimated to boost the regional demand.

Market Share Insights of Curling Irons Market

The market is highly competitive in nature, with the presence of top players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Conair Corporation; Helen of Troy; Curlingiron.org.; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; Lunata Beauty; Dyson; Revlon, Inc.; Andis Company; and Geloon. The companies are focusing on expanding their product lines and adopting innovative technologies to meet changing consumer demand patterns.

