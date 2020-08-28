Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Pathology market.

The global digital pathology market size was valued at USD 767.6 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.Increased focus on improving workflow efficiency and demand for faster diagnostic tools for chronic diseases, such as cancer, have been key factors driving the growth. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions is anticipated to surge clinical urgency to adopt digital pathology to improve existing poor patient diagnostic imaging measures and to reduce high cost associated with conventional diagnostics.

In addition, increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to chronic conditions is also expected to boost demand for technologically advanced diagnostic techniques. According to a study published in Medscape, chronic diseases can be attributed to the high mortality rate. Owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, it becomes imperative to opt for advanced diagnostic and imaging alternatives.

Rapid technological advancements in digital pathology systems are expected to contribute to market growth. Advancements such as digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiber optic communications are also contributing to the growth. Whole slide imaging is one such technique that has various advantages over conventional light microscopes, which is expected to provide this market with lucrative opportunities in the forthcoming years.

In addition, advancements such as microarrays and incorporation of a wide range of predictive models such as hybrid models and API algorithms are expected to fuel demand for digital image analysis. Rising preference for computer-aided diagnosis that integrates image processing, physics, mathematics, and computing algorithms, facilitates efficient disease detection and helps evaluate anatomic structures of interest and quantification of disease progression as well as risk assessment. These benefits are expected to fuel the demand for digital pathology systems in near future.

Device segment dominated the digital pathology market in terms of revenue share in 2019. The devices include scanner and slide management systems. Rise in academic research activities and enhanced resolution are the key growth drivers. This technology is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to advancements in magnification and scanning of slides at Z axis, which is offered by whole slide imaging.

Moreover, increased use of scanners in pathology labs is further fueling the market growth. Increasing R&D pertaining to applications such as slide managers is expected to boost the adoption of this technology in near future. Increasing demand for online storage system is further fueling the growth. The advantages such as cost reduction, improved productivity, and better patient outcome coupled with data reliability and Image Lifecycle Management (ILM) are expected to drive the market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development and academic research and diagnosis. The academic research segment led the market in 2019, owing to wide applications of the systems in various research procedures such as biomarker profiling and tumor morphological study.

The diagnosis segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, focus of the manufacturers on the development of novel and rapid diagnostic techniques. Digital technologies help in improving each step in diagnostic and easy to share information within inter or intra departments. The cancer cell detection segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth in disease diagnosis segment over the forecast period owing to high prevalence of the disease coupled with ongoing research initiatives.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, biotech and pharma companies, and academic and research institutes. Hospitals held the leading market share in 2019, owing to increasing adoption of these techniques. Hospitals are adopting digital scanning techniques for faster diagnosis and better patient compliance.

Biotech and pharma companies segment is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased use of digital pathology in drug development, oncology clinical trials, and preclinical GLP pathology. Increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for better treatment options is anticipated to further fuel the market over the forecast period.

In 2019, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Continual deployment of R&D investments, supportive government initiatives pertaining to the development of technologically advanced systems, rising adoption of digital imaging, and the presence of major players are the key contributing factors for this dominance. Increased usage of digital pathology for disease diagnosis coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in U.S., improving the quality of cancer diagnosis, are expected to further fuel the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period due to the rising penetration of digital imaging in emerging economies, investments in the medical field, and the presence of untapped opportunities. Asia Pacific healthcare industry has highly influenced the market due to increased incidence of cancer, which affects a large population. Also, increasing demand for novel treatment options, better patient care facilities, and reduction in laboratory expenses are expected to further drive the demand.

Key market participants include Omynx LLC; 3DHistech, Inc.; Definiens; Olympus Corporation; GE Healthcare; Leica Biosystems; Philips Healthcare; Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.; Objective Pathology Services; Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.; LigoLAb LLC; and MicroSkan Technologies.

Major players, such as Leica Biosystems; Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.; and Olympus Corporation held a dominant market share in 2019. These companies are increasingly undertaking new product developments, extensive collaborative strategies, and mergers and acquisitions to gain more profits. For example, in March 2017, Leica Biosystems entered into a strategic partnership with Leeds Hospital to improve productivity and workflow.

The other key participants are Royal Philips and Ventana Medical Systems. In June 2018, a Dutch conglomerate, Royal Philips, acquired the Irish PathXL, one of the largest pathology image-based analysis firms. This acquisition was carried out to develop integrated tools targeting applications in computational biology, workflow solutions, education, and image analytics.

This acquisition is aimed at underpinning the gradual transition of medical institutions present across the globe from the traditional systems to digitized pathology systems. Thus, the acquisition will further enable pathologists perform high-throughput analysis of colossal clinical image datasets that are diverse in nature and facilitate improvement in the diagnosis quality, thereby presenting a potential for inclusion of new therapies to enhance patient health outcomes.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global digital pathology market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis

Cancer Cell Detection

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Software

Device

Scanners

Slide Management System

Storage System

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

