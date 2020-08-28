Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lawn Mowers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lawn Mowers Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lawn Mowers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Lawn Mowers Market Size & Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Lawn Mowers Market

The global lawn mowers market size was valued at USD 28.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The market for lawn mowers has witnessed several developments in terms of technology and product over the past few years. The emergence of remote-controlled and GPS-equipped products has made gardening easier by making the equipment easy to track, monitor, and operate. Additionally, there has been a notable rise in consumer interest in gardening activities, such as landscaping, backyard beautification, and backyard cookouts. These factors are majorly contributing to market growth and are further anticipated to drive the market for lawn mowers over the coming years.

The market has witnessed improvement in the social lifestyle, increasing base of the affluent middle-class population, and adoption of gardening as a hobby. This trend is expected to impel the product demand, thereby augmenting market growth. Further, rapidly expanding commercial and residential construction sectors, especially in developing countries, owing to rising population is also likely to boost the product demand. Moreover, rise in disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in developing countries, such as India and China, are also anticipated to drive the market for lawn mowers over the forecast period.

Widespread usage of these equipment to maintain public facilities, such as parks, schools, and sports fields, is also likely to drive the market. Escalating demand for landscaping services in developed countries, such as U.S., to add an aesthetic value to a property will also help fuel market development. Furthermore, gradual shift from traditional manual tools to technically-advanced, automated equipment is likely to help create growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market for lawn mowers. In addition, growing adoption of green roofs is estimated to boost the product demand further.

Rising awareness about the benefits of green roofs, such as better storm water management by reducing runoff, energy conservation, and carbon sequestration, has encouraged their adoption since the past few years. Moreover, green roofs provide space for urban agriculture and offer healthy and aesthetically pleasing environment. These factors are also likely to propel their usage, thereby supporting market development. An emerging trend of covering roofs with small and medium-sized plants and vegetation is further expected to spur the demand for electric lawn mowers, thereby driving the overall market.

In the gardening equipment industry, the market for lawn mowers is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is accredited to varied uses of these equipment across several applications. The smallest types of tools, such as unpowered push mowers, are widely applicable for small residential gardens. Electrical or piston engine-powered mowers are utilized for grass cutting in larger residential lawns. Furthermore, technically-advanced lawn mowers, such as robotic lawn mowers, are significantly transforming the gardening equipment industry.

Product Insights of Lawn Mowers Market

Based on product, the lawn mowers market has been segregated into manual, electric, petrol, robotic, and others. The robotics segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of more than 11% over the forecast period. Robotic mowers enable automated mowing of a given landscape. They are safe and convenient to use as they have mobile base and docking station. Moreover, they require minimum maintenance. These factors are expected to be the key factors driving the segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, manufacturers are integrating ledge sensors and additional features, such as laser vision, smart navigation, garden mapping, memory, and self-emptying, to enhance the performance and efficiency of these devices. This is also likely to work well for the segment.

The electric segment held the largest market share of 29.7% in 2019. The segment is likely to register a CAGR of approximately 5% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about global warming and fuel emissions is a key factor positively impacting the demand for electric lawn mowers across the globe. Rising popularity of green roofs, especially across developed regions like North America and Europe, is also estimated to have a positive impact on the segment growth.

End-use Insights

The residential segment was valued at more than USD 16 billion in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. End users belonging to various socio-economic backgrounds in several regions often form agreements with landscapers for the maintenance of their gardens. This has spurred the demand for professional mowers across the residential sector. Additionally, rise in the demand for landscaping services in developed economies, such as U.S., and increasing residential construction activities in emerging economies are projected to fuel segment growth.

Increasing adoption of robotic equipment in this sector is also expected to play a key role in determining the growth prospects for the segment in near future. The commercial/government segment is anticipated to rise to a valuation of more than USD 16 billion by 2027. Increasing investments by governments and public bodies in the beautification of public spaces, such as existing infrastructures, parks, and yards present near historic monuments, will drive the product demand in this end-use segment. Furthermore, steady growth of the hospitality sector and the tourism industry globally will support the segment expansion.

Regional Insights of Lawn Mowers Market

North America accounted for a major market share in 2019 and is likely to be the largest regional market for lawn mowers over the forecast period. Presence of key market players such as Deere and Company and American Honda Motor Co. is one of the major factor contributing to the high value share of the region. Additionally, the trend of backyard improvement or backyard modification is on the rise in the region, which, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand. It is increasingly found that a busier lifestyle in developed regions makes it difficult for people to find the time to tend to their gardens. In such situations, robotic tools assist in the maintenance of residential gardens. The autonomy of these technologically advanced devices aid end users in reducing the time consumed to undertake weekly mowing chores.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the estimated period due to rapid urbanization resulting in rise in residential and commercial construction activities. Moreover, upcoming global events, such as Olympics 2020 in Japan, has necessitated the enhancement of the aesthetic appeal of lawns and yards. This is expected to trigger the demand for the product in APAC, thereby driving the overall regional market for lawn mowers. Increasing online retailing, usage of robotic products, preference for energy-efficient mowers to ensure a lower degree of emissions, and popularity of landscaping services are expected to fuel market in Europe region.

Market Share Insights of Lawn Mowers Market

The market is highly consolidated and is characterized by a high level of competition. Some of the leading companies in the market for lawn mowers are Deere and Company; MTD products; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; STIGA S.p.A.; Robomow Friendly House; Husqvarna Group; and AriensCo. The industry competition is anticipated to intensify further as a number of companies are focusing on the development of advanced cost-effective products and technologies. For instance, in March 2018, the Husqvarna Group announced the introduction of a cloud-based voice service, Alexa, in their lawn mower brand Automower Connect. Users can use voice commands to start, stop, park, and get updates about work progress or the whereabouts of their mowers.

In order to sustain competition, key market players are also focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and joint ventures. The implementation of these strategies helps companies in geographical expansion, increasing sales in a particular region, or to enhance their offerings in certain geographies. For instance, in May 2017, MTD Products announced merger with F. Robotics Acquisitions Ltd, makers of Robomow. The merger was aimed at satisfying the growing demand for robotic technology in residential lawns across North America.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Lawn Mowers Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global lawn mowers market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial/Government

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Lawn Mowers in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Lawn Mowers Market Size & Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580