The global medical pendant market size was valued at USD 393.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increasing technological advancement in the medical pendants, rising number of healthcare professionals, clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare centers, and growing demand for medical pendants are few factors driving the market.

Medical pendant is used by healthcare professionals to maintain an efficient workflow by positioning various necessary objects and medical devices while performing surgeries or the procedures. They play a crucial role as they help in maintaining infection prevention and safety in the hospital by ensuring a safe connection to data and power networks.

Increasing number of healthcare professionals and rising number of hospitals and clinics worldwide is expected to fuel the demand for medical pendant systems. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association in 2017, there were around 6,210 community hospitals and 1,875 rural community hospitals in U.S. In addition, as per the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the number of medical juridical person has increased from 51,958 in 2016 to 53,000 in 2018.

Furthermore, introduction of technologically advanced products by the key players is also contributing towards market growth. For instance, Ondal Medical Systems GmbH offers MediBoom with Service Head M6, a single arm movable medical pendant that can be integrated with M6 MediSound-System. This system is manufactured using a special antibacterial material and is resistant to harmful bacteria.

These medical pendant systems are used for proper positioning of medical equipment, terminal units, and medical gas equipment. The rising demand for medical pendants can be mainly attributed to their high adoption during surgeries. For instance, Trivitron Healthcare offers multi-purpose surgeon pendants, which consist of long vertical consoles and serve as both equipment and fluid management pendants during surgeries. These medical pendant systems are also equipped with shelves and rails, which eliminate the use of trolleys and provide wider workspace. Thus, benefits offered by these systems are expected to fuel market growth.

Product Insights of Medical Pendant Market

The fixed segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to their higher adoption in surgeries, anesthesia, endoscopy, and intensive care units. Fixed medical pendant systems are economic, light weight, and can be easily installed, which further increases the demand for medical pendant systems in the market. Thus, increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic disease, and increasing number of hospitals using fixed pendant systems are driving the market.

The market for double and multi-arm movable medical pendants is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing use in hospitals and clinics. Double and multi-arm movable medical pendant systems are capable of exhibiting multiple movements and optimum performance as they are integrated with the pneumatically operated brakes. Furthermore, the system facilitates easier sterilization. Thus, healthcare workforce prefers double and multi-arm movable medical pendant systems over fixed medical pendant systems.

Application Insights of Medical Pendant Market

On the basis of application, the medical pendant market is segmented into surgery, endoscopy, anesthesia, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and others. The surgery segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, more than 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries were performed in U.S. As medical pendant is one of the essentials and offers qualitative range to perform surgical procedures. Thus, increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe is expected to fuel market growth.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions, such as respiratory diseases, trauma, surgical site infection, and burn cases, has led to a rise in ICU admissions. According to a report published by Swift Medical, Inc., in 2018, around 305 million burn, acute, and traumatic wounds are recorded worldwide every year. Thus, increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases are anticipated to increase the demand for medical pendant in ICUs during the forecast period.

Capacity Insights

Based on capacity, the low duty segment accounted for significant market share in 2019 owing to rising demand for low-cost fixed arm pendants in small hospitals and small clinics. Load capacity of up to 200 kgs allows for most basic equipment, such as surgical lighting, to be hoisted on the platform. Low duty pendants are easier to maintain and operate as compared to heavy-duty pendants. Additionally, low duty pendants also require less maintenance and are more economical than heavy-duty pendants. Thus, contributing towards the growth of the segment.

The heavy duty medical pendant segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Heavy duty system has the load capacity of more than 600 kgs which allows them to cover multiple arms and hoist various surgical equipment such as anesthesia machine, patient monitoring devices, dialysis equipment, and emergency equipment. Due to their large and complex size, heavy duty pendants are motorized, integrated with multiple LED lightings, and include provision for electrical components, water, gases, and others. Such features result in heavy duty medical pendants being the product for installation in ICU and surgical rooms. Growing numbers of ICUs and surgical centers is increasing the demand for heavy duty systems.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. In 2019, the hospitals segment dominated the market owing to use of specialized medical pendants in operation theaters and ICUs, increasing number of hospitals worldwide, and government funding for hospitals. For instance, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2018, in Australia, there were around 693 public hospitals and 657 private hospitals. In addition, the Australian government provided 41% of the public hospital funding and 24% of the private hospital funding. Hospitals are well equipped with high-quality medical equipment to meet patient requirements. Double arm medical pendants are widely used in hospitals to supply medical gases required during surgeries, thus contributing towards market growth.

Clinics is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to their outpatient healthcare facilities, wherein patients stay for a short period. These facilities have an abundant supply of medical pendants, such as endoscopy and single arm pendants, which have application in various treatments and surgeries. Moreover, increasing adoption of medical pendants in surgeries, anesthesia, endoscopy, and other healthcare specialties, such as gynecology and obstetrics, has boosted the demand for specialized clinics such as gynecology clinics, which are well equipped with medical pendants. Thus, these factors are likely to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Medical Pendant Market

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing healthcare spending, technologically enhanced medical pendants, and presence of well-established healthcare facilities in the region. Moreover, factors such as presence of major market players, rising burden of critical diseases, and increasing number of healthcare specialists are driving the regional market. According to a study by RAND Corporation, the number of active anesthesiologists was likely to increase from 35,000 in 2011 to 46,971 in 2017. Thus, these factors are contributing towards the increasing product demand in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in future due to factors such as favorable government initiatives pertaining to the adoption of medical devices, increasing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure. Moreover, presence of high growth opportunities in developing countries such as Japan, China, and India are likely to contribute to market growth.

Market Share Insights of Medical Pendant Market

Major players in the industry comprise of Elektra Hellas S.A, Starkstrom, Brrandon Medical Co. Ltd, Skytron LLC, Surgiris, BeaconMedaes, MEDIMAXKOREA, Tedisel Medical, Ondal Medical Systems GmbH, and Megasan Medikal. These key market players are focusing on the launch of innovative types of medical devices, growth strategies, and technological advancements. For instance, Trivitron Healthcare offers multi-purpose surgeon pendants, which consist of long vertical consoles and serve as both equipment and fluid management pendants during surgeries. These advancements are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Medical Pendant Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global medical pendant market report on the basis of product, application, capacity, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million))

Fixed

Fixed Retractable

Single Arm Movable

Double and Multi-arm Movable

Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million))

Surgery

Endoscopy

Anesthesia

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Others

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million))

Low Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

End-use Outlook (Revenue, 2016 – 2027 (USD Million))

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

