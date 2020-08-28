Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global Ready to Cook Meals Market between 2016 and 2026. The main objective of the report is to provide insights on the advancements in the Ready to Cook Meals Market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global Ready to Cook Meals Market over the forecast period. The report aims to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global Ready to Cook Meals Market.

The report has been strategically categorised into key segments – by product type, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Market segmentation

By Product Type By Packaging By Distribution Channel By Region Meat/Poultry

Cereal Based

Vegetable Based

Others Canned

Frozen or Chilled

Retort

Others Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience/Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The report begins with an introduction and overview of the Ready to Cook Meals Market and highlights the key factors, restraints, and trends likely to impact the market over the forecasted 10-year period. The subsequent sections of the report analyse the market size and revenue share of the global Ready to Cook Meals Market by product type, packaging, distribution channel, and region and present a comprehensive forecast for the next 10 years. The report also provides a market outlook for the period 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the ready-to-eat food ecosystem, including strategic developments, market regulations, and new product offerings in the global Ready to Cook Meals Market. In-depth information is also provided on the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each of the regions covered under the analysis.

A section of the report discusses market competition and throws light on the various factors shaping the internal as well as external competition in the market. Internal competition in the Ready to Cook Meals Market is observed to be comparatively high owing to a large number of providers of Ready to Cook Meals and an increasing number of small domestic players in the market. The global ready-to-eat food industry is facing external competition from producers and distributors of raw material and other food processors, which are adopting forward and backward integration strategies and developing their own facilities to produce Ready to Cook Meals. Various industry entry barriers are further analysed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition levels in the market.

The final section of the report includes a competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of ready-to-eat food suppliers, manufacturers, retailers, and raw material suppliers operating in the global Ready to Cook Meals Market. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the ready-to-eat food space. The leading companies profiled in the report are Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods, Premier Foods Group Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, Greencore Group Plc., Orkla ASA, ConAgra Foods, Inc., and ITC Limited.

Research methodology

The report employs extensive primary and secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. Data is then validated through the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to obtain relevant insights.

Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, Future Market Insights conducts forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also performs analysis on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all important segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global ready-to-eat food market.