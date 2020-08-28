Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Video Streaming market.

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Video Streaming Market

The global video streaming market size was pegged at USD 42.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027. Innovations such as block chain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve video quality are expected to boost market growth. AI is playing an essential role in editing, cinematography, voice-overs, scriptwriting, and several other aspects of video production and upload. Various video streaming solution providers use AI to improve content quality of videos. In the recent past, the popularity of such platforms over broadcast media such as YouTube and Netflix has increased considerably. Moreover, rapid adoption of mobile phones owing to the growing popularity of social media platforms and other digital mediums for branding and marketing is anticipated to drive the market.

Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, particularly in North America and Europe, to increase the reach of video content is positively influencing the market. Ongoing innovations and technological advancements are expected to meet growing user expectations for exceptional video quality, performance, and security. For instance, in April 2019, Akamai Technologies spotlighted its initiatives and innovations in delivering digital experiences of high-quality at the 2019 NAB Show (U.S.). The company showcased its advancement in live and on-demand media services, including cloud wrapper, direct connect, cloud interconnects, VPN & DNS proxy detection, and token authentication.

High adoption of digital media across various industry verticals has led to growing viewer inclination toward different streaming solutions and services. For instance, in November 2019, Apple Inc. entered the online video cascading industry by launching its TV+ service. In June 2019, Wowza Media Systems, LLC announced the complete range of professional services for video-related solutions providers. In March 2019, Google, the subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., unveiled its cloud-based gaming console, ˜Yeti, which features game streaming services along with gaming hardware.

Technical advancements and growing number of service providers in this domain pose a threat to standalone streaming giants in the market. The streaming television space seems to be the fastest-growing sector for TV service providers to grab revenue share from existing key players such as Netflix. For instance, in July 2019, AT&T Intellectual Property launched its new streaming service called AT&T TV to encourage people to watch television online. Similarly, in April 2018, Amazon.com, Inc. and Google partnered to bring official YouTube apps on Amazons Fire TV. These complementary services for television and other entertainment content are anticipated to threaten existing key players in the market.

In the education and academic sector, videos can be effectively used to enhance the learning process, such as visual recordings of webinars and courses. Visual recordings have a powerful impact on the ability of students to retain information. Therefore, universities, schools, and colleges have been creating multimedia content and delivering it in the form of video presentations. Factors such as increasing consumption and easy access to such content, rising demand for mobile devices, and widespread availability of internet are positively influencing the adoption of these services for educational purposes.

Type Insights of Video Streaming Market

Based on streaming type, the market has been segmented into live and non-linear video streaming. In 2019, the live streaming segment held the dominant share in terms of revenue. This is attributed to surging demand for digital media devices, coupled with faster internet that allows viewers to access media content remotely. There are several other factors that enrich live streaming of videos, such as ad-free content, mobile viewing, analytics tracking, abundant content use, immense audience potential, and high-quality streams.

Live content, such as sports and other major events, has preserved the importance of live video streaming. However, non-linear streaming is expected to demonstrate healthy growth over the coming years owing to the convenience it offers and series linking. Several other factors that fuel the growth of non-linear video streaming in the industry include watch-time feasibility, no buffering, large capacity, and live pause. Video-on-demand is also expected to become mainstream among all age-groups with both streaming types.

Solution Insights of Video Streaming Market

Based on solution, the market has been segmented into internet protocol TV, over-the-top (OTT), and pay-TV. In 2019, the pay-TV segment held a notable revenue share as its demand has grown in countries such as China, India, Mexico, and Brazil. However, customers are shifting their preference to OTT services due to increased programming expenses. The growing availability of unlimited wireless data plans and public Wi-Fi has boosted the growth of OTT service providers. For instance, HBO Now is the online streaming platform launched by Home Box Office, Inc., which has enabled an online view of HBO shows without a cable subscription.

The OTT-based solution delivers film and TV content through the internet without the need for users to subscribe to a traditional cable or pay-TV services. The segment is expected to witness noticeable growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for improved automation of business processes and the availability of broadband infrastructure. Emerging trends in OTT, such as hybrid monetization models, rising demand for digital original content, and content fragmentation due to intensive competition, are expected to contribute to the growth of OTT streaming solutions.

Platform Insights of Video Streaming Market

Based on platform, the market has been segmented into gaming consoles, laptops and desktops, smartphones and tablets, and smart TV. In 2019, smartphones and tablets held the largest share, majorly due to easy accessibility of the internet, increasing disposable income, better standard of living, and changing lifestyle. The smart TV segment is also expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. Since smart TV offers a comprehensive option of TV channels along with video streaming services such as Netflix, a noticeable growth is expected in the coming years.

Mobile/tablet streaming allows trouble-free live streaming owing to the abundance of reliable internet services. Due to ease in remote access and portability, smartphones and tablets are more likely to be preferred for online content watching. However, the availability of several video streaming applications for television has drawn the attention toward the smart TV segment, including YouTube TV, Hulu, DirectTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV. Moreover, applications for organizing TV content, such as PLEX, are anticipated to boost the growth of this segment as they provide the ability to play any compatible media content on a smart TV.

Service Insights of Video Streaming Market

Based on service, the video streaming market has been segmented into consulting, managed services, and training and support. The managed services segment is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forthcoming years. Managed services help combine broadcast and OTT solutions into one online video management solution to provide viewers a personalized experience. This advantage is projected to bode well for segment growth.

Video managed services deliver highly evolved media services to viewers, helping them achieve better quality of content with higher monetization. These services include localization and access services, digital packaging and fulfillment, creative video services, and compliance and metadata services. It also combines intelligent content distribution capabilities for third-party and direct OTT streaming service providers. Since it helps manage and monetize a comprehensive OTT platform and streaming-related service, managed services are anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the near future.

Revenue Model Insights

Based on revenue model, the market has been segmented into advertising, rental, and subscription. The subscription model offers streaming of online videos with an access fee or a subscription. For instance, Netflix offers various monthly subscription plans or programs. In 2019, the subscription segment held the largest share and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The advertising segment operates on the hosting of advertisements. Advertising is one of the common forms of monetizing streaming videos wherein the revenues are generated from the advertisers. Since advertisers pay a massive amount for streaming their ads on on-demand streaming platforms owing to their marketing requirements, the advertising segment has accounted for a significant share in the market. However, subscription models have gained momentum due to the wide variety of video content as well as original content offered by OTT providers such as Netflix Originals and Prime Originals.

Type Insights of Video Streaming Market

Based on deployment type, the market has been bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Advancements in cloud computing have revolutionized video streaming and enabled the creation of platforms such as YouTube and Netflix. The cloud-based segment in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years. In 2019, the segment acquired the largest market share in North America, attributed to the growth of cloud-based services in countries such as U.S. and Canada.

Video streaming platforms have adopted cloud-based deployment to enable large bandwidth and speed. Since cloud-based deployment is capable of handling more substantial data content, along with providing better viewing experience, several streaming services providers have chosen this segment over on-premises. Moreover, cloud-scaling helps in increasing the bandwidth and dealing with buffering and latency issues. Since most enterprises do not have the network and infrastructure capable of handling heavy traffic in online streaming, there is a significant demand for cloud-based deployment in the streaming of videos.

User Insights

Based on user, the market has been segmented into enterprise and consumer. The enterprise segment is further segmented into corporate communications, knowledge sharing and collaborations, marketing and client engagement, and training and development. The consumer segment comprises real-time entertainment, web-browsing and advertising, gaming, social networking, and e-learning. In 2019, the consumer segment held the largest share in the global market for video streaming.

The consumer segment is expected to be driven by the convenience offered in watching videos remotely. Increasing mobile subscriptions and adoption of connected devices, especially smartphones, are expected to contribute to segment growth. The enterprise segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements such as superior video codec, web-based real-time communication, captioning, indexing, and transcoding and aggregation are expected to spur the demand for video streaming for enterprise users. Besides this, the technology improves communication efficiency in an organization through measures such as on-demand video and flexibility in remote working conditions.

Regional Insights of Video Streaming Market

North America accounted for the largest market share, majorly due to rapid growth of cloud-based streaming services. Meanwhile, Europe also held a notable market share and is expected to witness steady growth owing to a large population base watching online content. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate the fastest growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing use of mobiles and tablets, rapid technological advancements, and popularity of online streaming.

Over-the-top (OTT) solutions have transformed the way content is consumed among viewers in Asia Pacific. Incumbent telecommunication providers and multichannel operators in this region have also proactively pursued technological innovation and advancement using video streaming for marketing techniques. With the fastest growing broadband internet population, operators in Southeast Asia have expanded monetization opportunities by offering video streaming multichannel services along with fixed-mobile packages. These initiatives taken by service providers are contributing to market growth in Asia Pacific.

Market Share Insights of Video Streaming Market

Key industry participants include Akamai Technologies; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Apple Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Google; Kaltura, Inc.; Netflix; International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video); Wowza Media Systems, LLC; AT&T Intellectual Property; and Hulu.

Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the market by undertaking several strategic initiatives such as collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, and partnerships. For instance, in July 2019, Hive Streaming, a Sweden-based enterprise video distribution company, partnered with U.S. based software company, Kaltura, Inc., to provide joint customers with premium video delivery capabilities. Under this partnership, the data visualization solutions of Hive Streaming are joined with the broad network optimization offering of Kaltura, including Kaltura eCDN, along with additional network optimization and video delivery solutions. This collaboration has enabled high-quality live and non-linear video content.

