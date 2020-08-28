Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Breast Pump market.

The global breast pumps market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The demand for breast pumps is attributed to the presence of government initiatives aimed at improving consumer awareness levels, growing women employment rates, increasing incidences of lactation failure among mothers, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.

Supportive initiatives undertaken by organizations and governments, such as the breastfeeding initiative by the UNICEF in U.K., are anticipated to positively influence the market growth. Such initiatives have reportedly led to an increase in breastfeeding rate from 32.0% in 2010 to 43.0% in 2017 in Scotland, which further drives the regional market growth.

Similarly, government initiatives in U.S. include provisions that mandate insurance companies in America to cover the costs of equipment and services that promote breastfeeding, i.e. breast pumps and lactation counseling, at no cost to the patient. As a result, the product demand has increased significantly in U.S., which is the largest market for breast pumps globally.

Moreover, the consumers for this market segment, i.e. lactating mothers, are becoming increasingly aware about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. With an overall increase in literacy rates globally, people are now keen on adopting advanced medical technologies in their everyday lives. This is mainly on account of increasing awareness, rise in disposable incomes, as well as availability of advanced breast pump devices in the market, which is primarily attributed to the extensive geographic presence of key market players.

Product Insights of Breast Pump Market

On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into open system and closed system. The closed system breast pumps segment dominated the overall market in 2019 owing to high usage rates as these systems are relatively more hygienic and contamination-free. This segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Closed system breast pumps provide a barrier between a collection kit and the pumping unit or motor which prevents contamination of the collected milk. The barrier also ensures that milk particles do not enter the pump tubing or motor, thereby preventing contamination and maintaining sterility. These devices provide better safety for the childs health, ensure maximum removal of impurities, and are easy to clean. Introduction of portable instruments such as Ameda HygieniKit by Ameda is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Breast Pump Market

Based on application, the breast pump market has been segmented into personal use and hospital grade. Hospital grade breast pumps were observed to be the application segment in 2019 owing to increase in awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding promoted by hospitals and growing adoption of breast pumps due to rise in women employment rate.

Hospital grade breast pumps are larger, stronger, and more durable. These pumps are made for multiple users and are designed for frequent, daily pumping. These devices effectively stimulate breasts to adequately raise levels of hormones prolactin and oxytocin to increase breast milk production and output. Hospital grade pumps are regulated by the FDA and have been approved as safe for multiple users. More than one mother can use these pumps as they are designed with barriers that prevent cross-contamination. Introduction of portable instruments, such as Elite, Lact-e, and SMB by Ameda and Lactina and Symphony by Medela, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Technology Insights of Breast Pump Market

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into manual, battery powered, and electric. Electric breast pumps are expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to their ease of use and increasing inclination of consumers toward technologically-advanced products. Electric breast pumps are powered by a motor and supply suction through plastic tubing to a horn that fits over the nipple. It allows effective suction which makes pumping significantly faster, and also allows pumping of both breasts simultaneously. Working mothers generally prefer using electric pumps as they can easily extract more milk in lesser time. Double pumping model requires lesser time in comparison with regular pumps.

Electric pumps can often be rather heavy and noisy, but continuous advancements in technology have enabled manufacturers to develop lighter products that generate lesser noise. Few innovative products, such as those from Naya Health, use water suction pumps that significantly reduce the mechanical noise. Electric pumps are also available on rent for those who cannot afford to buy a new pump and require them for a short duration. Key brands in this segment include Purely Yours Ultra Breast Pump by Ameda AG and Isis iQ Duo Breast Pump by Philips AVENT. Technological advancements have further led to the introduction of portable instruments such as Platinum Electric Breast Pump by Ameda and Electric Swing Breast Pumps by Medela, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Breast Pump Market

North America accounted for the largest share in the global breast pump market in 2019 owing to high market penetration of breast pumps in the region on account of high women employment rates, healthcare expenditure, and healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, under the Affordable Care Act, a working mother is entitled to take breaks during work hours in order to express breast milk for her baby. In addition, presence of laws such as allowing public breastfeeding for protecting women and promoting infant health, is anticipated to increase awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and subsequently drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period and its share is expected to increase from about 12.1% in 2016 to 14.4% by 2027 due to high prevalence of unmet consumer needs, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing customer awareness and disposable income levels.

Breast Pumps Market Share Insights

The key players in the market areAmeda AG, Bailey Medical, Hygeia Medical Group, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, and Lansinoh Laboratories. Key players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches in order to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in October 2017, Philips launched uGrow, an infant-tracking app, which helps parents monitor the development of their baby. Innovations such as these are further expected to drive the product demand.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Breast Pump Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global breast pumps market report on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Open System

Closed System

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Manual

Battery Powered

Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

