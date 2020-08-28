Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Casino Management System market.

The global casino management system market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period. The surging demand for innovative technologies in the gaming industry is expected to spur the demand for casino management systems. The increasing legalization and rising number of gaming establishments is projected to be a key factor positively impacting the market growth in the near future. Additionally, growing number of gambling clubs worldwide is paving way for the growth of casino management systems market. For instance, according to American Gaming Association (AGA) the number of gaming clubs in U.S. stood at 979 in 2018. Thus the U.S. accounted for the highest number of casinos in the world.

The industry has been witnessing significant changes over the past few years in terms of technology, and gaming experience offered to patrons. Casinos are heavily reliant on customer retention and focus on improving the quality of services in a bid to deliver a much more personalized experience. Gaming clubs incorporate a variety of disparate systems that collect a wide range of data on customers and floor operations. Casino management systems offer a centralized system to collect data from various systems enabling gaming club operators to streamline their operations and enhance the customer retention rate.

Casino management systems incorporate a variety of functional modules that cater to various aspects of gaming club operations such as management systems, accounting and analytics tools, and security and surveillance systems. These tools and systems can track customer and employee activity across the gaming club floor and maintain a database for future reference. Furthermore, casino management system also provides various analytical software and tools that assists in analysing and understanding customer and employee behaviour in order to increase the operational efficiency.

The market is driven by the increasing social acceptance of casinos and expanding global casino footprint. Governments are permitting the establishment of gambling clubs in a bit to boost economic growth and promote international tourism. However, the legalization and rise of online gaming marketplaces has hindered the growth of the market. Also, stringent government regulations pertaining to gaming laws and regulations are further anticipated to restrain market growth.

The North America region has a mature casino market with over 1,700 operational casino establishments. The region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Emerging economies including India, China, Brazil, and Middle Eastern countries are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the ever improving economic conditions, increasing middle-class population coupled with rising disposable income.

Application Insights of Casino Management System Market

Security and surveillance was the largest segment in 2019 and accounted for more than 22% of the casino management system market, acquiring a major share of the overall revenue. Surveillance systems for gaming clubs are designed to mitigate cheating, theft, and other crimes around the gambling club floor as well as the entire resort. Video surveillance solutions enable operators to streamline floor operations to remain profitable. Advancements in automated security systems is also expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period.

Casinos involve a lot of monetary transactions which attract a lot of fraud and spoof attacks leading to an increased adoption of security and surveillance systems. Such systems incorporate a variety of technologies such as facial recognition, license plate readers, and other analytics to enable operators prevent fraud, stealing, and cheating on the gambling club floor. Organizations offering casino management solutions are constantly trying to enhance and implement new technologies to overcome security challenges. Offering a safe and secure gaming environment is of primary concern for gaming club operators driving the adoption of security and surveillance solutions.

The analytics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of advanced systems for gaming operations and casino management, gathering a variety data, which can be analysed to derive meaningful insights. Analytical tools enable operators to gain insights on customer behaviour, game preferences, spending patterns, and win/loss probabilities. Such insights enable gaming club operators to deliver a personalized gaming experience, enhancing customer retention rate, and drive operational efficiency.

Regional Insights of Casino Management System Market

The North America region is expected to lead the market in 2019 with a major share. Technological proliferation and highly saturated casino industry, are the key factors influencing the growth of casino management systems in the region. The increasing adoption of casino management systems to enhance operational efficiency, customer retention, and to gain a competitive edge will boost market growth over the forecast period. The presence of major technology players, such as IGT; Micros Systems, Inc.; CasInfo; Bally Technology; Konami Corporation; and Agilysys, Inc., has resulted in the growth of the market.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid increase of disposable income, evolving consumer preferences, and improving social acceptance of gambling clubs. Furthermore, easing government regulations to support gaming clubs across the region is also anticipated to bolster regional growth. Additionally, tax contribution benefits are also expected to spur the demand for casino management systems over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Casino Management System Market

The market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of various prominent players such as International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Corporation; Micros Systems, Inc.; LGS; Honeywell International, Inc.; Aristocrat Leisure Limited; and Next Level Security Systems, Inc. These market players particularly focus on entering into mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures/collaborations in order to enhance their market presence.

Lack of product differentiation has promoted vendors to constantly innovate and invest significant amounts towards R&D of advancement systems. Industry players have been focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies such as R&D investments, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and value-added features to augment their product portfolios to meet the evolving needs of customers and gain a larger share of the market.

Casino management systems can include a variety of different modules depending on the gaming clubs requirements which cannot be fulfilled by a single vendor solution. Hence, vendors tend to develop open systems enabling the clubs operators to integrate third party solutions and hardware to gain optimal control of gaming operations. Vendors focusing on management systems, databases, security solutions and systems, and analytical tools are expected to gain market share and augment growth over the forecast period.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Casino Management System Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global casino management system market report based on application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Security & Surveillance

Analytics

Accounting & Cash Management

Player Tracking

Property Management

Marketing & Promotions

Others

