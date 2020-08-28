Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermatology Devices market.

The global dermatology devices market size was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases contribute significantly to the high demand for dermatology devices. Furthermore, growing awareness of cosmetic procedures to improve aesthetic appeal and technological advancements in dermatology devices drive the adoption of these devices. Rise in disposable income is also considered as an important factor driving the market for dermatology devices.

Prevalence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers is rising significantly. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, around 10,130 people die due to melanoma every year in U.S. Furthermore, the 2018 statistics of American Cancer Society stated that in U.S., around 91,270 new melanoma cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2018. Moreover, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimated that one in three Americans visit dermatologists and one in every four are affected with skin disease every year. Hence, there is a growing need for rapid diagnosis and treatment of skin disorders, subsequently driving the demand for dermatology devices.

The market for dermatology devices is rapidly growing due to growing aesthetic awareness. In the current scenario, people of all age groups are increasingly concerned about enhancing their appearance. Treatments such as complete skin rejuvenation are especially gaining popularity. There has been a latent shift from using conventional products to technologically advanced equipment, which aids in better diagnosis and treatment of various skin diseases as well as improves ones aesthetic appeal. The introduction of technologically advanced noninvasive laser therapies has led to a high demand for dermatology devices.

Moreover, the introduction of advanced dermatology equipment for removing age spots or dark marks is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Procedures such as microdermabrasion are used to renew the overall skin tone, as well as reduce scarring, wrinkles, and other skin-related conditions. Increasing awareness of these procedures is expected to drive the demand for dermatology procedures, leading to a subsequent rise in demand for dermatology equipment.

Product Insights of Dermatology Devices Market

Treatment devices held the largest market share in 2019 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the availability of wide applications of dermatology treatment. In addition, launch of novel technologies in the laser device category is driving the growth of the segment. The low market share for diagnostic devices can be attributed to a low awareness level of various novel instruments available. However, rising prevalence of skin cancer is anticipated to drive this segment growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of dermatology services which help detect cancer at an early stage.

Among treatment devices, lasers accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its wide adoption for several cosmetic procedures. On the other hand, dermatoscopes dominated the diagnostic devices segment in 2019 as they effectively help diagnose cancerous lesions.

Application Insights of Dermatology Devices Market

Dermatology services include a range of diagnostic and treatment procedures. Skin cancer diagnosis is anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of the disease and increasing emphasis on early detection. Among treatment devices, hair removal generated the highest revenue in 2019 owing to the increasing popularity of this procedure and the cost-effectiveness of this treatment.

Skin rejuvenation is anticipated to witness to rapid growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in beauty consciousness and the rapid growth in aging population across the globe. According to the WHO, the global population of those above 60 years of age is anticipated to increase from nearly 962 million in 2017 to around 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic is prone to sagging skin, fine lines, wrinkles, dry skin, and other skin conditions, thereby facilitating the product demand. Furthermore, the body contouring and fat removal segment held a substantial market share in 2019 owing to the large number of obese individuals worldwide. According to data published by the WHO, in 2016, nearly 1.9 billion adults were overweight, wherein more than 650 million were obese.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, the dermatology devices market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics. Hospitals held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the presence of advanced dermatology equipment in hospital settings. In addition, availability of a range of treatment options in such facilities has increased the number of visits for skin disease diagnosis and dermatology treatments in these facilities.

With the need for specialized dermatology treatments, patients tend to visit specialty dermatology clinics for rapid and effective services, which would subsequently drive the growth of the clinics segment. Moreover, global rise in the prevalence of skin cancer, particularly melanoma, coupled with an increasing number of clinics offering dermatology services, has led to a growing number of patients visiting dermatology clinics for treatment and care.

Regional Insights of Dermatology Devices Market

North America dominated the global market in 2019. Increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases such as eczema and rosacea and rising adoption of cosmetic dermatology procedures are some of the major factors contributing to the regional market growth.

High medical tourism in the Asia Pacific region due to affordable treatment options is expected to drive the market growth. Increase in the number of major multinational companies investing in research and development in these regions has proved to be a major factor driving the growth of the market in the region. Rising beauty consciousness amongst men and women alike is also anticipated to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Dermatology Devices Market

Key market players include Alma Lasers GmbH; Cynosure, Inc.; Solta Medical, Inc.; Cutera, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Canfield Scientific, Inc.; 3Gen; Aesthetic Group; Ambicare Health; and Image Derm, Inc.

The key companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, new product development, and geographical expansions. For instance, in 2018, Cutera announced the launch of Secret RF, a device intended for effective wrinkle removal, scar diminishing, and collagen remodeling.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Dermatoscopes

Microscopes

Other Imaging Devices

Biopsy Devices

Treatment Devices

Light Therapy Devices

Lasers

Electrosurgical Equipment

Liposuction Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Other

Treatment Devices

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

Body Contouring and Fat Removal

Cellulite Reduction

Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

