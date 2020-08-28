Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Immunohistochemistry market.

The global immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Factors such as introduction of technologically advanced immunohistochemistry solutions, increasing drug discovery and development activities, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to significantly fuel immunohistochemistry (IHC) market growth during the forecast period.

Immunohistochemistry, as a crucial application of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies helps understand tissue distribution of an antigen. It is used in identification of enzymes, tumor suppressor genes, antigens, and tumor cell proliferation. IHC has gained popularity in the field of clinical diagnostics as it is used in the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Thus, growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to increase the demand for immunohistochemistry solutions contributing to market growth.

Increasing product approvals and the introduction of technologically advanced immunohistochemistry solutions for disease diagnosis is further fueling the growth of the market for immunohistochemistry. For instance, in September 2019, U.S.-based Biocare Medical, LLC launched p16 INK4a, a novel mouse monoclonal antibody, intended for the qualitative detection of the p16 INK4a protein by IHC. In addition to this, in 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, one of the prominent players in the IHC market introduced its new automated Ventana pan-tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) (EPR17341) Assay. This newly launched IHC assay is intended for the detection of TRK proteins in patients suffering from cancer.

Furthermore, major players involved in the development of IHC solutions are collaborating with the pharmaceutical drug manufacturers to develop and provide IHC companion diagnostic solutions for their immunotherapies. For instance, in May 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG collaborated with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. to provide IHC companion diagnostic assays for use with Five Primes, bemarituzumab, an investigational anti-FGFR2b antibody. Such strategic initiatives by key players are expected to create a lucrative environment for the growth of the market for immunohistochemistry.

Lack of specificity associated with IHC techniques and its high setup cost are anticipated to impede the growth of the market for immunohistochemistry. Accurate and early diagnosis of cancerous growth is very important in disease management. However, there is a lack of specificity with IHC techniques to diagnose some of the chronic diseases, which may hamper its adoption. The high setup cost of IHC equipment poses huge burden on hospitals and diagnostic laboratories in developing economies, thereby limiting the growth of the market for immunohistochemistry.

Product Insights of Immunohistochemistry Market

On the basis of product, the market for immunohistochemistry is segmented into equipment, antibodies, reagents, and kits. In 2019, antibodies held the largest market share owing to their continuous usage in IHC procedures for disease diagnosis and drug testing. Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and antibody-related products such as antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates have become the leading product class in the market. Antibodies are further segmented into primary and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment dominated the market for immunohistochemistry in 2019 as these are primarily used in the diagnosis of chronic diseases and are anticipated to maintain their market share during the forecast period.

Kits used in IHC procedures consist of various products that are customized to suit the needs of clinicians. These include staining kits, antibody kits, reagent kits, and other reagents used in IHC. The kits segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to their compact nature and convenience offered by them. IHC kits are commonly used in research laboratories and academic institutions that require these products in small quantities for conducting research unlike other end use settings that require them in bulk quantities.

Application Insights of Immunohistochemistry Market

On the basis of application, the IHC market is segmented into drug testing and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The diagnostics segment is further divided into cancer, diabetes, autoimmune, cardiovascular, infectious, and nephrological diseases. The global rise in the prevalence of these chronic diseases is boosting the demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis, thereby driving the growth of the diagnostics segment.

IHC technique is widely used in the field of drug discovery and testing. Thus, increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies for the discovery and development of novel drugs is expected to raise demand for IHC solutions and support the segmental growth. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), in 2018 PhRMA member biopharmaceutical research companies have invested around USD 79.6 billion for discovery and development of novel medicines.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the market for immunohistochemistry is segmented into research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and others. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories held the largest market share in 2019 owing to an increase in the demand for disease diagnosis due to the rise in incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, technological advancements such as automated sample preparation and digital pathology have added considerable value. In addition, rise in the number of hospitals and clinical research laboratories has also increased the demand for diagnostics, thus driving the growth of the segment.

Research institutes are estimated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of IHC solutions in research institutes for drug discovery and development activities has led to such high growth. The other end use segment includes contract research organizations (CROs) and forensic laboratories. The increasing trend toward outsourcing of drug development activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies is expected to support the growth of CROs segment.

Regional Insights of Immunohistochemistry Market

In 2019, North America held a leading position in terms of revenue and is anticipated to hold its dominance in the IHC market over the forecast period. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which has led to an increase in the adoption of IHC instruments in laboratories and diagnostic centers. The supportive reimbursement framework in this region is also boosting the penetration of automated instruments in the market for immunohistochemistry. The incidence of cancer is also increasing in this region, which is further driving the demand for IHC techniques, thereby leading to lucrative market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth owing to rapid economic development in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Singapore. In addition, rapidly aging population and high prevalence of chronic diseases are also anticipated to be significant factors driving the market for immunohistochemistry. Based on WHO estimates, between 2010 and 2030 annual events of CVDs are predicted to rise by 50% in China.

Market Share Insights of Immunohistochemistry Market

Some of the key players operating in the market for immunohistochemistry comprise Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Danaher Corporation; Perkinelmer, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Bio SB; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; and Abcam plc.

Major players focus on adopting organic growth strategies such as product development and product upgradation in order to strengthen its market position and to capture a major market share. For instance, in March 2018, Germany-based Leica Biosystems, a wholly-owned subsidiary Danaher Corporation launched an upgraded version of its BOND-III IHC and ISH stainer. This newly launched innovative version of the BOND-III has enhanced the ease-of-use of both the instrument hardware and software. Similarly, in January 2017, PerkinElmer announced the launch of Vectra Polaris, Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System. This device is designed to provide researchers with an enhanced understanding of cancer immunotherapy approaches.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Immunohistochemistry Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global immunohistochemistry market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Equipment

Slide Staining Systems

Tissue Microarrays

Tissue Processing Systems

Slide Scanners

Others

Reagents

Histological Stains

Blocking sera and Reagents

Chromogenic Substrates

Fixation Reagents

Stabilizers

Organic Solvents

Proteolytic Enzymes

Diluents

Kits

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Diagnostics

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Diabetes Mellitus

Nephrological Diseases

Drug Testing

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

