Medical tourism can be defined as an organized travel across international borders with the purpose of availing medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country. The North America medical tourism market accounted for $20,279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $52,786 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Medical tourists travel abroad for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. It is also linked with leisure and business travel. Therefore, there are several definitions of medical tourism in the market. Some of them include cosmetic, dental, wellness, and spa services. However, for the purpose of this report, wellness, spa, cosmetic, and dental treatment are excluded from the scope of this study.

Key Players:

Angeles en Lnea

Centro Mdico ABC

Galenia Hospital

Hospital San Jos

Mdica Sur

SA de CV

Star Mdica After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Medical Tourism Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Medical Tourism Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Medical Tourism Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Medical Tourism Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Medical Tourism Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

