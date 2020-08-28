The North America green tea market is accounted to US$ 1244.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2167.1 Mn by 2027.

Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinens is plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression, various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many others. Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing the thinking skills and also is helpful in lowering cholesterol and triglycerides in the body. Green tea is made from leaves and buds of Camellia sinensis, and it does not involve the process of withering and oxidation. Moreover, the consumption of green tea is known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases. A drink made combining green tea and lemon offers numerous health benefits as it has several anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties.

Key Players:

Finlays

2. Kirin Holdings Company

3. AriZona Beverage Co.

4. Associated British Foods plc.

5. Nestle

6. ITO EN

7. Tata Global Beverages

8. Unilever

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Green Tea Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Green Tea Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Green Tea Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Green Tea Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Green Tea Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Green Tea Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

