The GCC (Gulf cooperation council) Ecotourism Market Segmentation is expected to witness significant contribution to the overall Ecotourism Market Segmentation, by registering a robust growth of nearly 7% by 2020. Growth of nature, wildlife as well as generic services respectively is an equivalent contributor to the total GCCecotourism growth. National investment, nonconventional locations are among the noticeablefeaturesmotivating the demand for ecotourism across GCC. Also, an increase in arrivals and increase in currency value thus pushing the ecotourism wallet which is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the region. Geographically, Qatar represents a huge market potential followed by Kuwait wherein the Saudi Arabiatourists owe a significant contribution to GCC Ecotourism Market Segmentation.

In this study, we analyze the GCC Ecotourism Market Segmentation during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020

Market Growth with respect to Gross Value Added, by characteristic industries

Key drivers and developments in ecotourism in GCC

Key Trends and Developments for Ecotourism in GCC

Key Drivers and developments along with total contribution in particular countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Key Geographies/ Countries Covered

Global, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

Other Key Topics