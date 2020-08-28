Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gas Sensor market.

The global gas sensor market size was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. Gas sensors are used for measuring the concentration of various gases in their vicinity, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxide. These sensors are equipped with a high sensitive sensing element that is powered through connecting leads connected to the circuits. These sensors find extensive application in process and manufacturing industries for detecting various toxic, including hydrogen sulfide and nitrogen dioxide.

Factors, such as increasing demand for sensor devices, high-end features, and technological advancements are accelerating the demand. Governmental standards and regulations concerning emission control in the industrial segment are projected to accelerate the growth. In the medical industry, the product is widely used in the patient monitoring system, breathe monitoring system, ventilator monitoring systems, and lung function diagnosis, among others. Increasing awareness about environment safety is driving the adoption of products used in the air monitoring systems to detect pollution levels and volatile organic compounds.

The ability of wireless sensing devices to detect explosive or toxic gases from a safe distance is expected to boost their demand over the forecast period. These sensors also offer advantages such as easy installation at lower cost compared to wired sensors and have the ability to create a network of sensors. Gas sensors are expected to witness a high demand in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) control systems as they facilitate intelligent ventilation control. A variety of sensors are used to detect flammable gases and have different flammable conditions, hence a specific type of sensor is required to accurately measure each type of gas.

New sensor technologies, such as miniaturized Photo Ionization Detectors (PIDs) for measurement, Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) sensors for CO2 or combustible gas, and additional types of substance-specific electrochemical sensors, are available for incorporation into multi-sensor portable instruments. The desire for continuous and real-time monitoring is driving the market in miniaturization, networking/communication, power management, and reliability. Currently, indoor and outdoor air quality concerns are driving the application in commercial building automation as well as in environmental monitoring. Most sensors used in industrial applications are expensive and the package size is too large. Thus, the need for less expensive and compact size products is expected to drive the market.

Manufacturers tend to focus on proven sensor technologies and on improving current monitoring systems with more accuracy. Trends toward miniaturized systems, printed sensor manufacturing, and flexible electronics for consumer markets is anticipated to boost the growth. However, the increasing adoption of wireless sensors with Internet of Things (IoT) may hamper the wired gas sensor market growth in the forthcoming years.

Product Insights of Gas Sensor Market

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Oxygen (O2)/Lambda, Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), and Methyl Mercaptan, among others. The CO2 gas sensor held the dominant market share in 2019. These sensors are widely used in indoor air quality monitoring as well as industrial processes. These sensors are also capable of detecting spoilage in the food storage sector. Companies, such as Honeywell, Digital Control Systems, and Johnson Controls have developed carbon dioxide gas sensors for indoor applications to monitor the air quality.

The NOx segment is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to stringent regulatory initiatives for curbing exhaust emission levels. Moreover, the installation of these sensors helps in reducing the air pollution. In addition, manufacturers such as GfG Gas Detection UK Ltd. and FLIR Systems, Inc. have developed advanced NOx sensors used for industries such as food and beverages, oil and gas, and manufacturing. As a result, the demand for accurate, real-time NOx sensors in control systems is expected to continue increasing over the forecast period.

Type Insights of Gas Sensor Market

The wireless gas sensors are being increasingly deployed among industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and petrochemical owing to the benefits such as flexibility, scalability, and easy installation. The wireless type is used for continuous monitoring of gas leakage in remote locations and is operated through the base station. The rising adoption of wireless sensor networks has positively influenced the overall market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of portable/drone-based gas detectors adopted by environmental agencies to inspect the emissions of public transport vehicles bodes well for the growth of the wireless segment. Moreover, the on-going R&D activities conducted by companies, such as Emerson Electric, Co. Ltd.; Siemens, and Honeywell International, Inc. are expected to enhance the performance of wireless gas sensors. For instance, in August 2019, Emerson Electric, Co. Ltd. launched two new Rosemount 628 Universal Wireless Gas Sensors that can simultaneously detect three gases, namely, carbon monoxide, oxygen, and hydrogen sulfide.

The wired type is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Various benefits, such as compact size, low cost, low maintenance, and higher accuracy are the major factors attributable to the dominance of the segment. In many situations, wired sensors are among the most reliable systems as they directly link the sensor to the device receiving the input, making them suitable for use in mines, oil rigs, and nuclear power plants. Furthermore, since infrared gas sensors have a short battery life and use thermal sources, such as tungsten filament to work, they usually require hard-wired installation. Additionally, increasing adoption of wired gas sensors in residential applications is a significant factor responsible for the segment growth.

Technology Insights of Gas Sensor Market

Electrochemical gas sensor facilitates the detection of toxic gas concentration by oxidizing the target gas at the electrode and measuring the resultant current. The amount of gas present is directly proportional to the current generated. The high demand for this technology can be attributed to their ability to improve indoor air quality, control emission of harmful gases, and detect landfill gases, among others. However, they are not suitable for low temperature or high-pressure conditions.

The infrared gas sensing technology is capable of measuring a wide variety of gases, including methane, carbon dioxide, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), such as acetylene, benzene, and butane. These sensors are largely used in chemical and petrochemical and oil and gas industries owing to their fast speed of response in case of a leakage of combustible gases. As a result, infrared technology is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing technology segment over the forecast period. However, the cost of these sensors is significantly higher as compared to electrochemical sensors.

End-Use Insights

In 2019, the industrial segment dominated the market owing to strict regulations by the government to ensure occupational health and safety of workers. Moreover, gas detection equipment is widely used in industrial applications for the detection and monitoring of combustible and toxic gases. They are also used for controlled combustion in industrial furnaces and in the measurement of oxygen in confined spaces. These sensing devices are used to fulfill four important functions of various systems in industrial applications, such as monitoring and control, security and warning, diagnosis and analysis, and interface and navigation.

In the medical sector, the technology is primarily used for measuring VOCs, which may have adverse short-term as well as long-term health effects. The sensors are used for monitoring the concentration of oxygen in anesthesia gas in incubators and ventilators. Moreover, the gas sensors are also integrated in medical devices such as patient monitoring systems for analyzing the toxic gas in the body. Most adopted technologies in medical applications are PID sensing owing to the accuracy and cost effectiveness.

Regional Insights of Gas Sensor Market

Europe dominated the market in 2019, attributed to the increased IT investments and advancements in sensor technologies in the region. The growing demand for devices that can be integrated into handheld devices has encouraged advancements in the technology. Moreover, the need for ensuring safety at workplaces is expected to be the key driving force for the regional growth over the forecast period. Regulations in developed markets of North America and Europe mandate the use of these sensing devices in potentially hazardous environments.

Increased focus of governments on energy efficiency and emission control standards has resulted in the proliferation of these devices in the automotive sector in Europe. The growth in end-use industries and increasing avenues for the use of gas sensors are also expected to be the major drivers for the regional market growth. Various agencies and legislations are promoting the use of gas detection devices at the workplace for the safety of the employees. For instance, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in U.S. and the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA) in U.K., which focuses on occupational health and safety in U.K.

Market Share Insights of Gas Sensor Market

Prominent players dominating the market includeAlphaSense Inc.; City Technology Ltd.;Dynament; Figaro Engineering Inc.; Membrapor; Nemoto & Co., Ltd.; Robert Bosch LLC; ABB; Siemens; GfG Gas Detection UK Ltd.; andFLIR Systems, Inc. Major strategies adopted by the key players include expansion capabilities, partnerships and agreements, collaborations, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development investments. Sensor manufacturers are focusing on investing in R&D activities with an aim to boost technological advancements.Key players have employed innovative concepts and ideas, improved manufacturing techniques, and enhanced their products and profitability to gain a competitive edge.

Several players have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to cater to the demand for gas sensor from end-users. Furthermore, some of the players have also undertaken acquisitions and expansion initiatives to improve their product offerings and boost the production process as well as to expand their sales into different geographies. For instance, In January 2019, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of Caire Inc., a manufacturer of oxygen sensors. The acquisition allowed the company to include oxygen sensors to extend its product portfolio.

