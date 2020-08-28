Pear is a sweet aromatic fruit that contains high quantities of dietary fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants. It is rich source of vitamin C, A (also provitamin A), B, and K; potassium; magnesium; and copper. The consumption of pears helps boost immunity. Folate and niacin in pears are essential for cellular functions and energy production in the human body. Provitamin A content of the fruit supports the skin and wound healing. Pear is an excellent source of soluble and insoluble fibers that are essential for digestive health. The fibers help in maintaining the bowel regularity by bulking and softening up stool; these fibers also feed healthy bacteria in the gut. Pears are also known for their plant compound profile. Anthocyanin lends ruby red color to some pear varieties and is responsible for improving the heart health and blood vessels strength. The green-colored pear contains lutein and zeaxanthin that are necessary to keep the vision sharp, especially after aging. The fruit is a rich source of flavonoid antioxidants that help fight inflammation in the human body. This reduces the risk of developing heart diseases and Type 2 diabetes. The anthocyanin and cinnamic acid content have been proved to be the compounds that help fight cancer. Studies have shown that a diet containing pear protects against lung, stomach, breast, ovarian, and bladder cancers. The fiber content of pear slows the digestion process that gives the body more time to break down and absorb carbohydrates. This helps regulate the blood sugar levels, and prevent and control diabetes.The peel of pear contains another important antioxidant called quercetin that reduces heart-related diseases and high blood pressure. Further, regular intake of pear lowers the risk of stroke. Moreover, low calories, and high water and fiber content make pears a weight-loss-friendly fruit.

The fresh pears market was valued at US$ 25,828.2million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 37,075.5million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Fresh Pears Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Fresh Pears and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global fresh pears market during the forecast period. This mainly attributed to the increasing popularity of fresh pear varieties among the consumers in the region. China is a prime producer of this fruit in the region, followed by Japan, Korea, and India. The most common pear species in Asia Pacific is Pyrus pyrifolia, which is native to East Asia. The edible fruit of this species known by names such as Asian pear, Chinese pear, Japanese pear, Taiwanese pear, Korean pear, zodiac pear, apple pear, three-halves pear, and sand pear. In the Himalayan states of India and Nepal, it is cultivated as a cash crop. For thousands of years, pear fruits have been utilized as a medicine in Ayurvedic practices and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). In these practices, Asian pears are used to cure respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, and rhinitis. Pears also are considered antitussive and hence utilized to alleviate cough, relieve inflammation, and clear phlegm. Moreover, in this region, pear peel is used in cosmetics for skin-whitening due to its arbutin content. In accordance with the practices in Ayurveda, the fruit is also used as a natural body and face scrub to tone the skin, reduce dryness, and treat acne.

Top Players Analysis:

Salix Fruits

Duckwall Fruit

Rainier Fruit Co.

Sage Fruit Company

BEL’EXPORT

William H Kopke JR., Inc.

Stemilt Growers LLC.

Domex Superfresh Growers

Underwood Fruit & Warehouse Co.

Washington Fruit & Produce Co

