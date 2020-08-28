The market was valued at US$ 1.03 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1.36 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Blow molding (or moulding) is a manufacturing process that involves amalgamation of molds to develop hollow products or goods based on the material used for the molding process. The process has considerably large scope of application for production of bottles, hollow tubes and containers to name a few products. Presently, based on the technique there are few variations of the process used by various manufacturers to commercially produce different products. Among these, PET stretch blow molding-based technique generally involves manufacturing of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles having significantly large commercial application across several industry vertical such as beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, consumer goods and cosmetics among numerous other industries.

Factors such as strong demand of PET bottles especially from the food & beverage industry along with its popularity of these machines among the end-user industry are expected to continue to propel the growth of the overall market during the coming years. In addition to this, the rising investment towards development of bio-degradable materials to support sustainable development and eco-friendly goods is also expected to gain traction and support the growth of the market during the coming years. However, the high cost of initial installation of the machines continues to hinder its growth among the selected industries especially the small & medium based enterprise owners across emerging economies.

The recent global outbreak of COVID-19 and its subsequent impact on the global business condition as well as supply chain activities has severely impacted the considerable number of small & medium based enterprise owners especially across the Asian region. The nation-wide strict lockdown coupled with the minimized movement of goods and exporting options had severely disrupted the supply chain operation for materials, components and distribution of machine across various countries globally. As a result, notable number of manufacturers as well as end-users encountered challenges following the strict lockdown imposed across their respective countries which momentarily disrupted the global supply chain activities for the blow molding machine ecosystem. However, the steady continuation of business activities owing to steady demand from food & beverage sector facilitated in mitigation of the negative impact of the COVID-19 over the manufactures of PET stretch blow molding machine in the Asian and European countries. Moreover, the regions are expected to witness the surge in the demand following the sudden disruption of the supply chain activities and recover during the coming months.

The PET Stretch Blow Molding Machine market is segmented into technology type, orientation type, end-user industry, and region. Based on technology type, the PET stretch blow molding machine market is further bifurcated into single step and two step-based blow molding machines. Based on orientation type, the market is further classified into linear and rotary. Further, based on end-user industry, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Presently, the market is dominated by several regional as well as selected prominent globally operating market players. For instance, companies such as Krones AG, Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc., Nissei ASB Machine Co. Ltd., Chumpower Machinery Corporation, Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Pet All Manufacturing Inc., SACMI IMOLA S.C., Global Pet Industries Private Limited, Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., and SMF Maschinenfabrik GmbH among selected few others are among the key players that are profiled during this market study.

The report segments the global PET stretch blow molding machine market as follows:

By Technology Type Single Step Twin Step

By Orientation Type Linear Rotary

By End-User Industry Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Personal Care and Cosmetics Others



