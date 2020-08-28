The global asset integrity management service market accounted for US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 37.92 Bn in 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

SGS AG, Intertek Group Plc., Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., Rosen Group, and Cybernetix SA

The major influential factor for the asset integrity management service market to upsurge in the current market scenario and over the next couple of years are rising demand for operational safety of aging assets in risk-based industries and stringent rules and regulations imposed upon various industries related to environmental sustainability. However, the cost involved in non-value added maintenance and improper operation is a key deterrent to the asset integrity management service market growth. Nevertheless, the asset integrity management service market is poised to witness upswing in the coming years, owing to the constantly rising number of oil & gas companies across the globe is anticipated to stimulate the demand for various types of asset integrity management services, which is expected to create significant revenue generation stream in asset integrity management services market in the coming years.

On basis of service type segment, the non-destructive (NDT) inspection segment led the global asset integrity management services market in 2018, and the same is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the other hand, corrosion management segment is foreseen to experience significant growth rate in the asset integrity management service market, owing to the fact that a large amount of the unforeseen incidents that occur in process plants are associated with either erosion or corrosion of the structure or equipment. Corrosion management is therefore essential in order to maintain the integrity of the facility, increasing the level of safety as well as improving cost-efficiency. Similarly, on basis of industry segment, the asset integrity management service market is categorized as oil & gas, power, marine, mining, aerospace, and others. The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and the same is expected to continue dominating the global asset integrity management service market throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. However, the power segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment from 2019 – 2027 in the global asset integrity management service market.

