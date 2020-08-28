The online entertainment market size was valued at $183,067.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $652,455.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.82% from 2021 to 2027.

Online entertainment involves accessing entertainment material, including music, videos, books, and games over internet. Surge in internet penetration and increase in adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops have boosted the number of netizens who have shifted their preference toward online entertainment.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Inc., Google LLC, Facebook, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Sony Corp, King Digital Entertainment Ltd., Spotify Technology S.A., Rakuten, Inc., and CBS Corporation.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028990

Presently, online social media entertainment has gained major popularity, as people are getting increasingly involved in producing videos, music, and images on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Tumblr, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp. Thus, increase in popularity of social media platforms is expected to boost the growth of the online entertainment market during the forecast period.

Surge in penetration of smartphones is the key factor that drives the growth of the online entertainment market. This is attributed to the fact that smartphones are majorly used for social media accessing, playing online games, watching movies, and listening to music. The growth of the global market is further driven by decrease in cost of internet charges and technological advancements in smartphones such as introduction of mobile phones supporting 5G network, folding smartphones, 3D-enabled mobile phones, and artificial intelligence- & augmented reality-integrated phones. 3D enabled smartphones allows recording a stereoscopic images and videos. Furthers it doubles the joy of playing video games and seeing movies. Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing in the way video games are played and developed. It will be used to improve the game-player experience and allows players to perform any action in a virtual world that they could in the real one. Furthermore, mobile phones that support augmented reality enhance the visual experience while seeing movies and playing games, which contributes toward the growth of the market.

However, digital illiteracy and lack of digital infrastructure such as digital communication, computing or data storage, Wi-Fi network, applications, and software limit the growth of the online entertainment market. On the contrary, increase in internet user base and technological development in smart devices are expected to offering lucrative growth opportunity for new entrants in the online entertainment market.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00028990

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4:ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET, BY FORM

CHAPTER 5:ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET, BY REVENUE MODEL

CHAPTER 6:ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET, BY DEVICE

CHAPTER 7:ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET, BY REGION

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028990

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00021895

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune